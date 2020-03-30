Airbnb wants to offer 100,000 free homes to healthcare workers

Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the Airbnb rental platform is developing a new assistance program for responders. This means offering 100,000 free accommodations to medical workers looking for a place to stay closer to their place of intervention.

People who are in direct contact with carriers of the virus and who want to quarantine themselves to protect their families are also eligible for the program. A message from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted on Twitter on March 26, 2020 indicates that 12,000 homeowners have so far supported the program by opening their homes to stakeholders.

This Airbnb pilot project is currently being piloted in France and Italy where 6,000 hosts have housed doctors, nurses and caregivers.

How it works ?

Airbnb has set up a new portal so that those concerned can see the offers of free accommodation available. The platform waives all usual service charges for reservations.

Guests joining the program can still charge rental and cleaning fees. However, they must ensure that their properties meet the cleaning protocols established by Airbnb in accordance with CDC recommendations. To protect the community, housing will not be eligible if people other than caregivers occupy it.

Extension of the Open Homes program

The initiative aims to extend the Open Homes program initiated by the house rental platform since 2012. The program allows homeowners to provide free accommodation in emergency situations.

According to Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s senior vice president for global politics, the company has invested $ 20 million in Open Homes. Travel grants and credits were offered to non-profit organizations that were to provide free temporary accommodation to the needy.

To better finance the stays of humanitarian workers working in the fight against the coronavirus, Airbnb calls on the generous to be able to fund Open Homes funds. Donations will go to the International Rescue Committee, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and the International Medical Corps.