Al-Balah intended to climb a treasure … 12 health benefits that you would not believe

Many people are accustomed to getting rid of the nucleus of dates after eating the fruit, because they are not aware of the fact that it contains many nutrients beneficial to the body, which are no less important than the benefits of the fruit itself.

“There are many studies saying that the nucleus of dates is very rich in proanthocyanidine, which is a group of active substances that help in diseases:” said Ahmed Abulnasr, a herbalist, via Facebook.

1- Pus and chronic urinary tract infection in the elderly.

2- Cleansing the stomach from the bacteria that cause inflammation and chronic colon.

3- Treatment of nerve bladder in women.

4- Treating chronic allergies and treating gout by reducing the production of the enzyme forming the uric acid that causes the disease.

5- Reducing the risk of cirrhosis resulting from damage to the DNA.

6- It reduces the risk of cancer because it contains antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body.

7- The fibers in the nucleus help reduce blood sugar and help lose weight and fight anemia because it contains iron.

8- It helps in treating colds, flu, and viral diseases.

9- It protects the skin from harmful sun rays, regenerates skin cells, delays signs of aging, the appearance of wrinkles and hair care, as it contains vitamin B2.

10 – relieve the pain of teeth and gums and the headache accompanying them, because they contain some substances that are similar to the effect of local anesthetic «anesthesia».

11- It contains a large percentage of potassium which is beneficial for heart health, stimulating blood circulation and regulating blood pressure.

12- Kidney stones are treated because they contain an acid called oxalic, which is one of the amino acids that help break up and get rid of it through urine.

“Al-Nasser” added that it is possible to take advantage of the dates kernel by washing it well and leaving it to dry for 3 days, then grinding it, and drinking 3 cups a day.