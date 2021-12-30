Aldi has created champagne cocktails to welcome the year 2022, starting at just £1.09 per glass.

To celebrate the arrival of 2022, Aldi has created champagne cocktails starting at £1.09 per glass.

The mixes feature £13.99 a bottle Veuve Monsigny as a main ingredient in everything from classic recipes to alcohol-free Spritzes.

For New Year’s Eve, Aldi has teamed up with TV mixologist Pritesh Mody to create sparkling Champagne cocktails.

All of the celebratory cocktails, which feature Aldi’s best-selling Veuve Monsigny bubbly, can be made at home for as little as £1.09.

With more than 480 million glasses of sparkling wine expected to be consumed during the festivities, the supermarket’s new recipes offer some delectable alternatives to the traditional glass of champagne.

From classic recipes to alcohol-free Spritzes, there’s something for everyone in the collection, which includes Veuve Monsigny, which costs £13.99 a bottle.

In the UK, the award-winning own-label budget bubbly has become popular, coming in second only to Mot and Chandon in terms of sales.

Here are two cocktail recipes for a celebration:

French 75 with Rhubarb and Ginger: (£2.69 per serving)

The French 75 is a well-loved classic cocktail that can be found on the menus of all high-end, luxury bars.

This elegant favorite is alive with traditional winter-warming citrus fruits and spices.

Ingredients are as follows:

Apparatus:

In an ice-filled shaker, combine the gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup.

Fill a Champagne coup with the strained liquid.

Serve with an orange twist and a cardamom pod for garnish.

(£1.09 per serving) Bitter-sweet Spritz

With a festive twist, a delicious non-alcoholic version of the classic Italian aperitivo spritz.

Ingredients are as follows:

Apparatus

Squeeze the juice from the grapefruit wedge into a saucepan by hand, then add the remaining skin.

Fill the pan with the remaining ingredients.

Bring to a boil, stirring to incorporate the marmalade.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes after removing from the heat.

Refrigerate until chilled, then pour into a jar or bottle. Cordial can be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Servings:

In an ice-filled glass, pour 35ml of cordial.

175ml Zerozecco

