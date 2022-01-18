Aldi opens the first store without a checkout using ‘age estimation technology.’

Customers will be able to purchase alcohol or other age-restricted products using ‘age estimation technology’ at Aldi’s first checkout-free store.

Following a successful trial by its employees, budget supermarket Aldi has opened its first checkout-free store.

The Greenwich shop, which opened at 7 a.m. this morning (January 18), eliminates the need for customers to scan any items.

Instead, shoppers can download the Aldi ShopandGo app, which allows them to walk into the store, pick up their items, and then walk out when they’re finished.

According to WalesOnline, once a customer leaves the store, they will be automatically charged for their purchases using their chosen payment method, and a receipt will appear in the app.

AiFi, a leading technology provider, provides the payment system, which uses specially positioned cameras to detect which products customers have picked up.

Customers who want to buy age-restricted items like alcohol or other Challenge 25 products will be identified using facial age estimation technology.

Customers can confirm their identity in seconds through the Aldi ShopandGo app, thanks to Yoti’s technology.

Those who do not want to use the system will have their age checked by a store employee.

“Today is the culmination of months of work, not least from the team here in Greenwich,” said Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland. “I’m looking forward to seeing how customers react to our trial.”

“This store takes advantage of the most cutting-edge retail technology to bring Aldi’s award-winning products and unbeatable prices to customers in a fresh and innovative way.”

“The team is really looking forward to seeing customers come in and try out Aldi ShopandGo,” says the team.

“I can’t wait to show customers our new Aldi ShopandGo store,” said Lewis Esparon, store manager at Aldi.

We’ve been working towards this moment for months, so it’ll be interesting to see how our customers react to the new technology.

“Steps like this are always about improving the customer experience for us, and the entire team is looking forward to being on-hand and ready to assist in making that experience as seamless as possible.”