Aldi says it will spend £3.5 billion a year to hire 100 more British food and drink suppliers.

Major retailers in the UK are still reliant on imports in 2022.

This year, Aldi is ramping up its plans to buy from British suppliers, pledging to spend £3.5 billion annually by 2025.

As part of its plan to “accelerate its commitment” to UK farmers and manufacturers, the German discounter has pledged to hire more than 100 additional food and drink producers.

Aldi claims that its entire “core range” of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter, and cream are already sourced from the United Kingdom, and that British products account for just over 40% of all fresh food items.

The supermarket said it will spend £9 billion with UK companies in 2021 and will open one store every week on average, which will increase opportunities for British food and drink producers, according to executives.

“We’re looking for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs and new opportunities for these businesses,” Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK CEO, said.

Cuoco, a Somerset-based biscuit brand run by husband-and-wife team Liam and Penny Pithers and which supplies the grocer with snacks for its “Specially Selected” range, is one of the beneficiaries.

Due to the climate crisis, Brexit, and other trade disruptions, Aldi isn’t alone in sourcing more food and drink from the UK.

After a report it commissioned found that only about half of the food consumed in the UK came from local sources, Morrisons announced plans to hire 200 more British suppliers in 2016.

Professor Tim Benton of the University of Leeds, the report’s author, emphasized the growing risks along the country’s supply chain, which are being exacerbated by political, economic, and environmental uncertainty.

Major retailers in the United Kingdom are still reliant on imports in 2022, with only about 25% of fruit and vegetables consumed year-round in the UK being grown domestically.

Aldi and Morrisons have previously been named by the National Farmers’ Union as two of the most committed supermarkets to sourcing UK produce.

Aldi promises to spend £3.5bn a year recruiting 100 more British food and drink suppliers