Algeria adopts new mass test for Covid-19 – video

The Algerian Minister of Health has instructed the heads of the country’s health establishments to use the chest scanner as a means of screening for Covid-19, reports the local press. Several scientists praise the effectiveness of this technique compared to that of biological analysis.

While scientists have yet to find a cure for the new coronavirus, detecting the disease at an early stage and then isolating the infected patient is crucial in the fight against the virus. Based on the fact that Algeria does not have enough means to carry out a massive screening by biological laboratory analysis (PCR technique), the Minister of Health Abderrahmane Benbouzid asked the heads of the country’s health establishments , public and private, to resort to screening by thoracic scanner.

“Chest scanner should be used to diagnose lung damage due to the new coronavirus so that chloroquine treatment can be given to patients quickly before their condition deteriorates and the epidemic spreads,” said the minister. in front of the members of the crisis unit installed by the CHU Mustapha Pacha, in Algiers, according to the information site Algeria 1.

The advantages of this technique

Professor Chafaa Aimeur, head of the imaging department at the same teaching hospital, says that “the scanner can be done in a few seconds and be interpreted in a few minutes. This allows treatment to be administered quickly and put the patient under medical supervision directly instead of waiting 24 hours for the results of PCR screening. ”

Supporting images, radiologist Saïd Mahmoudi, CEO of Chahids Mahmoudi Hospital (HCM Hospital) in Tiziz Ouzou, explains in a video posted on his establishment’s Facebook account the benefits of the screening technique using a thoracic scanner. It shows the lesions caused by Covid-19 on the lungs of several patients of different ages and health conditions. According to him, the fact that many Algerian hospitals have scanners can make detection of the disease quick especially since the margin of error is almost zero compared to the PCR technique.

Results of a Chinese study

A study published jointly in February 2020 in the American journal Radiology by a team of researchers from the Huazhong University of Science, Wuhan in China, and the Leiden University Medical Center, in the Netherlands, presents a clear superiority of Covid screening -19 by thoracic scanner on the technique of biological analysis PCR. These scientists also concluded that the chest scanner should be used as the main screening tool.

Indeed, after having performed chest scans on 1,014 people between January 6 and February 6, 2020, the study says that the sensitivity of this technique to detect Covid-19 reached a rate of 97% based on the results positives provided by the PCR technique. Thus, the researchers note that 59% of the participants (601 patients) were tested positive by the PCR, while the chest scanner made it possible to identify 88% (or 888 patients).

Finally, the document underlines that 81% of the patients negative by PCR, but positive by chest scanner, were reconsidered as very probable or probable positive cases with Covid-19 after complete analysis of the clinical symptoms and dynamic follow-ups by scanner.