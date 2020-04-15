All about XAV-19, this antibody-based treatment being developed

Nantes-based company Xenothera is working on a treatment for Covid-19 patients – Xenothera

Specializing in biotechnology, the Xenothera company is working on a treatment based on the antibodies it has been manufacturing for several years.

It announces the production of the first batch of this drug, which will allow the launch of a clinical trial within two months.

Chloroquine,

plasma from cured patients, vaccine, etc. Researchers around the world are working to explore different therapeutic avenues for coping with the coronavirus pandemic. In France, the Nantes start-up

Xenothera announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the pharmaceutical company LFB to develop a “drug candidate” called XAV-19. What there is to know.

What are we talking about ?

XAV-19 is a treatment for patients affected by Covid-19 who are already hospitalized. Objective: to prevent their state of health from deteriorating further, to the point of requiring placement

in intensive care. The start-up Xenotheramise on XAV-19, an antibody-based drug, in order to boost the patient’s immune defenses and prevent the virus from entering cells (and therefore multiplying). “Normally, a person makes their own antibodies but it is not yet clear what is going on for this coronavirus,” explains Odile Duvaux, president of Xenothera. With XAV-19, the goal is to neutralize it, while avoiding this aggravating mechanism that sometimes occurs for viral infections. We also know that these antibodies do not induce an inflammatory phenomenon. “

Where do these antibodies come from?

Biotech Xenothera has been working for five years on the development of these so-called “glyco-humanized” antibodies, produced by animals but which resemble those of men. She says she has already declined the technology in other cases, including cancer treatment, and recently launched a clinical trial around rejection of transplants. “We are not landing on these subjects, and that is why we believe we can not save the world, but provide an answer to the Covid-19 epidemic.” A technique which is similar to that which would consist in injecting antibodies

cured patients, except that it would “produce more,” said the researcher.

Where is the process?

The team of Odile Duvaux, made up of a dozen people, has just convinced the LFB laboratory to produce “a first clinical batch”. “Manufacturing will begin in early May,” says the president. Our schedule is very ambitious because a clinical trial could start in mid-June ”. In fact, and once authorization from the ANSM has been issued, around 20 patients from the Nantes University Hospital could receive this treatment, administered by intravenous injection. A second series of tests of the XAV-19 could follow and this time concern “several hundred” patients, said the start-up.

How much does it cost ?

This is one of the obstacles encountered by Xenothera, which estimates that the sum needed to carry out this project is 3 million euros. Two weeks ago, the start-up launched a call for donations (still current) already raising “more than 90,000 euros” and arousing the interest of communities. Last Thursday, the Pays-de-la-Loire region announced immediate aid of 200,000 euros to the research program of the start-up, qualified as “a showcase of Loire excellence in biotechnology”. LREM MP François de Rugy also expressed his support. “We took the financial risk of advancing the program without slowing it down,” says Odile Duvaux, who is counting on upcoming support from the BPI. We now hope to convince our leaders: President Macron recalled it during

his speech, no therapeutic track should be left out! “