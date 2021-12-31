All Britons will be offered an Omicron-beating Covid booster as the NHS meets its New Year’s target.

ALL Brits have been given the opportunity to schedule their Omicron-beating Covid booster.

The NHS and the government have met their lofty goal of sending out all invitations by New Year’s Eve.

Everyone eligible for a top-up shot, which is required to gain protection from the variant, has been contacted in less than a month.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

The government announced on November 30 that by the end of January, all eligible adults would be able to receive their top-up vaccine.

As Omicron spread further, the Prime Minister and the NHS accelerated the target with the Get Boosted Now campaign earlier this month.

For the most up-to-date news and stories, visit our Covid live blog.

In England, more than 28.1 million people – more than 7 out of 10 eligible adults – have received their booster shot.

Around 90% of those aged 50 and up are eligible.

In the rollout, the NHS in England has broken record after record, including the highest number of vaccinations ever recorded in a single day: 830,000 top-ups on December 18.

This was also the day that the UK reached a total of over one million vaccinations, including first, second, third, and booster doses – up from 928,000 the day before.

“Our world-leading vaccination programme has meant tens of millions of people have been able to see their loved ones this Christmas knowing they are protected by the booster,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“I’m thrilled to report that we’ve met our goal of providing a Covid-19 booster to all adults by the New Year.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that the NHS has done to accelerate the program, and I want to express my gratitude to the frontline staff, volunteers, Armed Forces, and British public who have helped us meet this commitment.”

Some people who are eligible for a booster have yet to receive one after contracting the virus, as the majority of people must wait 28 days after infection to receive one.

“I am hugely grateful for the…,” said Dr Emily Lawson, the head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination program.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.