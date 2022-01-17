All major Covid rules are set to change as of TODAY, with cases being cut in half.

As cases are cut in half, all major Covid rules are set to change beginning TODAY.

COvid rule changes for Brits are set to take effect today, providing a significant boost to struggling businesses.

After daily cases more than halved in a fortnight, people who test positive for the virus in England can now leave isolation after five days.

Last week, the Health Secretary confirmed the rule change, after experts called for isolation to be reduced while the NHS deals with mass staff absences.

People must still isolate for seven days until January 17, with only a negative lateral flow test on days six and seven allowing them to emerge.

According to new research, reducing isolation to five days would only result in an additional two people in every 100 leaving quarantine while still infectious.

After two negative lateral flow tests, key UK Health Security Agency modeling looked into the risk of a positive case spreading the virus.

It was discovered that 8% of those who were infectious on day five would still be infectious on day seven, compared to 6.2 percent on day seven, prompting ministers to change their minds.

It comes after a slew of studies showing that Omicron is milder in vaccinated people than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

It comes after new figures revealed a total of 81,713 new infections in the last 24 hours, down from a staggering 179,637 two weeks ago.

Yesterday, 287 more virus deaths were reported, down from 313 the week before.

After weeks of record-breaking numbers, the number of infections fell below 100,000 for the second day in a row on January 15.

Cases fell to 99,652 on January 14 before falling again yesterday, indicating that the country has passed the Omicron peak.

In other good news, coronavirus cases are now declining in every region of England, as the crucial R rate has stabilized, according to new data.

Prior to January 14, the last time the number of cases fell below 100,000 was on December 21, when 90,629 were reported.

Isolation rules will be reduced to five full days starting on Monday.

However, due to a misunderstanding in the new rules, anyone who isolates must do so for six days, not five.

This is due to the fact that the first full day of isolation is NOT mandatory.

