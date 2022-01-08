ALL NEW LATERAL FLOW RULES EXPLAINED – MAJOR COvid TEST CHANGE NEXT WEEK

On Tuesday, new rules for lateral flow testing will take effect.

Starting January 11, if you test positive on a lateral flow but don’t have symptoms, you won’t have to do a PCR.

The change is being made to relieve some of the strain on the PCR tests and prevent any further spread.

The rules are simple: if you test positive on a lateral flow, you isolate and assume you have Covid.

You only need to log your results on the government’s website if you don’t have any symptoms.

With the exception of days six and seven, when you will be allowed to leave isolation, stay at home for the next week.

You must remain isolated if you test positive for two consecutive tests, separated by 24 hours.

While Omicron is rapidly spreading, Brits should use lateral flows on a regular basis – before going to events, meeting up with friends, and simply during the week.

You should get a follow-up PCR test if you have symptoms of the coronavirus, regardless of your lateral flow test result.

The three classic signs of Covid, according to the NHS, are a new, persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of smell or taste.

Many more symptoms, such as cold-like symptoms, are now recognized as indicators of virus infection.

Experts recommend taking a test if you’re feeling under the weather.

“The motivation for the UK system still requiring PCR confirmation more recently is likely to do with virus variant monitoring rather than confirming the original lateral flow result,” said Dr.

Professor Alexander Edwards of the University of Reading’s Department of Biomedical Technology.

The government has added a few more exceptions to the rule change:

“At the current high levels of infection in the population, it’s reasonable to assume you’re infectious if you have a positive lateral flow test result, even if you don’t have a ‘confirmatory’ PCR,” said Dr Hayley Jones, Senior Lecturer in Medical Statistics at the University of Bristol.

“However, keep in mind that the inverse is not true: a negative lateral flow result does not mean you don’t have Covid-19 or aren’t infectious.”

“If you have symptoms, even if your lateral flow test is negative, you should still get a PCR test.”

Because lateral flow test results are almost always accurate, it is not necessary to confirm a positive result with an NHS PCR test.

The gold standard of Covid testing is the PCR test, which is available at drive-throughs, walk-ins, and can even be sent to the patient’s home.

The laboratory’s findings are submitted…

