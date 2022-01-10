All of the new lateral flow rules are explained, just in time for a major Covid test change TOMORROW.

ALL NEW LATERAL FLOW RULES EXPLAINED – Ahead of TOMORROW’S MAJOR COvid TEST CHANGE

NEW lateral flow testing rules will be implemented within 24 hours.

If you test positive on a lateral flow and don’t have symptoms, you won’t need to do a PCR as of tomorrow.

The change is being implemented to relieve some of the strain on the PCR tests and to prevent any additional spread.

The rules are simple: if a lateral flow test is positive, you isolate and assume you have Covid.

If you don’t have any symptoms, there’s nothing else you need to do except log your results on the government website.

Stay at home for the next week, with the exception of days six and seven, when you are allowed to leave isolation.

However, if you test positive twice in a row, 24 hours apart, you must remain isolated.

While Omicron is still spreading, Brits should use lateral flows on a regular basis – before going to events, meeting up with friends, and just throughout the week.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, regardless of the result of your lateral flow test, you should get a follow-up PCR test.

A new, persistent cough, a high temperature, and loss of smell or taste are the three classic signs of Covid, according to the NHS.

However, many other symptoms, such as cold-like symptoms, are now recognized as indicators that you may be infected.

If you’re feeling under the weather, experts recommend taking a test.

“The motivation for the UK system still requiring PCR confirmation more recently is likely to do with monitoring virus variants, rather than confirming the original lateral flow result,” said Dr. Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor in Biomedical Technology, University of Reading.

The government has outlined a number of other exceptions to the rule-change:

“At current high levels of infection in the population, it’s sensible to assume you’re infectious if you have a positive lateral flow test result, without a ‘confirmatory’ PCR,” said Dr Hayley Jones, Senior Lecturer in Medical Statistics at the University of Bristol.

“However, it’s important to remember that the opposite isn’t true: a negative lateral flow result doesn’t mean you don’t have Covid-19 or aren’t infectious.”

“Regardless of a negative lateral flow result, it’s still critical to get a PCR test if you have symptoms.”

It is unnecessary to confirm a positive result with an NHS PCR test because lateral flow test results are almost always accurate.

PCR tests are Covid’s gold standard and are available at drive-throughs, walk-ins, and can be sent to the patient’s home.

The lab submits its findings…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.