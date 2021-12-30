All of the Omicron symptoms you should be aware of, including headaches, hair loss, and ‘pink eye.’

You should be aware of all Omicron symptoms, including headaches, hair loss, and ‘pink eye.’

THE Omicron Covid variant is still spreading; here are all the symptoms to watch out for, including headaches, hair loss, and pink eye.

You could experience a variety of symptoms, including some you wouldn’t expect, like nausea.

A total of 229,666 cases have been reported in the UK today, as Brits are urged to exercise caution when attending parties and gatherings in the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

While those infected with the Omicron variant may exhibit the same symptoms as those infected with previous strains, there are a few additional symptoms to be aware of.

The most common Covid symptom.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology, told the Sun that, in addition to fatigue, people with covid often experience headaches, particularly those infected with the Omicron variant.

Fatigue is another early symptom of covid.

People who suffer from covid-related fatigue would feel exhausted even after resting.

One of the first symptoms of Covid is a scratchy throat.

Nearly half of people who tested positive for Covid complained of a sore throat, according to data from the ZOE Covid App.

It is, however, usually mild and only lasts a few days.

Covid’s second most common symptom has been a runny nose.

According to ZOE data, a runny nose was reported by 60% of those who tested positive.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London previously warned people to be cautious because Covid symptoms are increasingly resembling common cold symptoms.

Sneezing is not a typical Covid symptom and is usually associated with the common cold, but the ZOE study discovered that sneezing more than usual in those who have been vaccinated could be a sign of Covid.

Despite the fact that a persistent cough is one of the most common covid symptoms, only four out of ten people who test positive have it, according to the ZOE study.

A typical symptom of Covid is…

