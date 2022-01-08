A new ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in children should be brought to the attention of all parents.

A new ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in children should be known by all parents.

According to experts, young children with Omicron develop a specific symptom that usually indicates the presence of another illness.

The variant causes a severe cough in a number of children under the age of five.

Croup is commonly associated with a cough that sounds like a harsh barking noise.

Although this type of cough is rarely harmful, it can be upsetting for parents to hear and cause concern.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

According to doctors in the United States, Omicron may be causing this type of cough because the variant settles higher in the respiratory tract.

Previously, the virus would travel deeper into the lungs, causing a more serious illness.

“Because the airways of small children are so narrow, it takes far less inflammation to clog them,” says Dr.

According to NBC News, Buddy Creech, a paediatric infectious disease expert and director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program,

This is why it’s so easy for children to get a dog or seal-like cough when they breathe through inflamed airways.

Professor

In young children who have tested positive for Covid, Creech and his colleagues have noticed “croup-like presentations” as well as “that characteristic barking cough.”

Dr. X, on the other hand, is a well-known expert.

Amy Edwards, who has noticed an increase in croup-like coughs in children taking Covid, doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

“As paediatricians, seeing more kids with croup and bronchiolitis is oddly reassuring because we’ve been dealing with those conditions our entire careers,” she explained.

“Croup can be frightening to hear, but it doesn’t always mean there’s a problem with your lungs.”

“The main treatment is to keep the upper airways open and clear until the inflammation subsides.”

Omicron is considered to be milder than Delta, causing a cold-like illness in adults with fewer coughs.

Children’s symptoms are less well documented, but here are a few of the most common ones:

