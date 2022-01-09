All year long, KFC’s plant-based vegan burger is available.

KFC’s plant-based vegan burger is available all year.

The KFC vegan burger is now a permanent fixture on the menu.

KFC has some exciting news for plant-based food fans.

The KFC Original Recipe Vegan Burger will be available for a limited time.

The award-winning plant-based burger is ideal for those who enjoy a good takeaway but are concerned that it will conflict with their Veganuary commitments.

KFC’s Vegan Burger is now available in the UK for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and meat-reduced customers.

Bite into a soft bread bun cradling a succulent Quorn fillet seasoned with the Colonel’s legendary Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

This delicious takeaway treat is made with a bed of fresh iceberg lettuce and generous dollops of creamy vegan mayo.

The KFC Original Recipe Vegan Burger is back in over 900 locations, with a RRP of £3.99 (£4.49 with a drink) and a delivery price of £5.49 (prices may vary).

