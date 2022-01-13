Almost all Britons are immune to Covid, with 97% having antibodies to the virus.

Almost everyone in the UK is now immune to Covid, with a record 97.5 percent having antibodies to the virus.

The proportion of people with immunity has reached a pandemic high, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

They estimate that 97.5 percent of adults in England have Covid-busting antibodies as a result of being injected or catching the virus.

The percentages are 96.8% in Wales, 97.7% in Scotland, and 97.4% in Northern Ireland.

Up until December 23, the figures were derived from blood tests.

Almost everyone in the UK has been vaccinated or infected thanks to the NHS’s massive booster rollout and high case rates throughout the summer and autumn.

These antibodies, which seek out and destroy the virus if it enters the body, are aiding in the prevention of an Omicron outbreak.

They do not prevent infections, but they do prevent the majority of people from becoming seriously ill or dying.

Professor David Heymann, a virus expert at the London School of Hygiene, believes the UK will be the first country to defeat Covid because of its high level of protection.

“The UK is the closest country to being out of the pandemic – if it isn’t already out of the pandemic – and having the disease as endemic as the other four coronaviruses,” he said at a Chatham House briefing this week.

He attributed the UK’s high levels of immunity to vaccinations and previous infections.

“That antibody keeps the virus at bay,” Prof Heymann continued.

And it’s now acting more like an endemic coronavirus than a pandemic coronavirus.

“In countries where population immunity is high, the virus and its variants appear to be kept at bay, causing no serious illness or death.”