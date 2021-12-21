Almost two million people will get a booster shot this weekend as Britain fights Omicron.

Over the weekend, nearly two million boosters were distributed in Britain’s fight against Omicron, as the variant’s rapid spread continued.

After just a fortnight, it accounted for nearly nine out of ten cases in London, the hardest hit area.

Another 91,743 Covid cases and 44 deaths were reported in the UK yesterday, with 8,044 Omicron cases confirmed — but the variant could account for up to 69 percent of the total.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, it has been responsible for 129 hospital admissions and 14 deaths so far.

Nonetheless, almost half of adults are now boosted, and research shows that the Moderna booster also provides excellent protection to the jabbed.

“It’s highly effective and extremely safe,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

It adds to the positive results of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster’s antibody-producing abilities.

A total of 919,521 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, with 33,151 first doses, 39,904 second doses, and 846,466 boosters.

Prof Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, cautioned that there was still much to be done.

“People surged forward for boosters in the last week,” he said.

“A record week was capped off by a ‘blockbuster’ weekend, but the job isn’t done yet.”

My message to the country is to schedule a top-up — it’s the most effective weapon we have against Omicron.”

Boosters “far improved” protection against infection and serious disease from Omicron, according to Dr. Simon Clarke of the University of Reading.

“If you want a good Christmas dinner, I’d say be very careful about meeting up before Christmas,” psychologist and SAGE adviser Prof Stephen Reicher cautioned.

The second dose of vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15 years old went on sale yesterday.

