Although France has lifted its travel ban, there are still obstacles in the way of a smooth ski run.

Although France’s travel ban has been lifted, there are still obstacles in the way of a smooth ski run.

The UK is on France’s red list, with all over-12s required to be vaccinated – and other European countries are following suit.

Put on your skates, skis, and snowboards.

France wants us to return.

On Thursday, would-be vacationers and Alpine resorts exhaled a sigh of relief when French Secretary of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced that border restrictions for vaccinated travelers would be eased in time for the weekend, allowing the largest foreign group of visitors to return to the French slopes.

Are these early signs that 2022 will be the year that travel gets back on track, with Germany reopening to British visitors 10 days earlier?

We were in Lockdown 3 a year ago, on the verge of passing laws making holidays illegal.

Those who dared to go ran the risk of incurring a £5,000 fine (plus a £1,750 stay in a quarantine hotel if the country was on the UK travel ban list).

Vaccinated travelers are now exempt from tests and quarantine, so these are thankfully becoming a thing of the past.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps suggested that all mandatory testing for returning vaccinated travelers be eliminated.

But it isn’t all smooth sailing – or even cruising blue runs – just yet.

Yes, it’s becoming clear that border closures don’t do much to stop viral spread.

However, in Europe, strict vaccine mandates mean that even after your passport has been stamped at border control, your vacation will be subjected to a series of additional checks.

If you plan on visiting the new Pinault Collection in Paris, make sure to get a pass sanitaire first.

If the second dose was more than seven months ago, a booster will be required soon.

Before you say “Salud,” remember to download the Salud Andalucia app.

If you don’t have a Super Green pass, you won’t be able to check into your hotel or board a ski lift in Italy.

While many of these new proof-of-vaccination or recovery passes can be demonstrated with NHS equivalents, families with teenagers will be led on an even more merrier dance.

School-aged visitors in Austria will be granted a Holiday Ninja pass.

