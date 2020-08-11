Alyssa Milano’s hair is falling out as she exposes horrifying coronavirus symptoms – Latest News

Alyssa, has been suffering for months after she had tested positive for Covid-19 and is still dealing with the aftermath.

The 47-year-old dropped jaws as she took to Twitter to issue a warning to her friends and followers.

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has used her social media platform to urge her friends and fans to “wear a damn mask” as she unveiled a shocking symptom of coronavirus

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano sent horror across social media when she opened up about one shocking symptom of coronavirus.

Following the honest discussion, Alyssa wanted to stress the severity of coming into contact with the virus and one of the many side effects, that until now had not been widely mentioned.

In an interview on CNN, she decided to go public with her case, speaking about the rollercoaster of emotions she had been through during her battle.

Going through the motions – without vigorous combing – she gently glided the grooved item through he soaked wet tresses.

Taking to her Twitter platform she shared a snippet of herself brushing her wet hair, in a bid to demonstrate hair loss as a major symptom of Covid-19.

Holding up the copious strands that had formed from the swift process, she urged: “Please take this seriously. Wear a damn mask.”

The results were gobsmacking as thick clumps of hair continued to form in the crevices of the brush.

A recent Survivor Corp Facebook group established that more than a quarter of survivors of the deadly virus have reported “severe” loss of hair during their recovery process.

According to recent research, it seems Alyssa isn’t alone with experiencing hair loss after getting over the disease.

The survey had been conducted by 1500 people with over 27 percent concurring with Alyssa’s distressing findings.

When speaking to CNN recently, Alyssa who had first tested negative for coronavirus back in April, also opened up about mental health during the ordeal.

The actress previously tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, despite other results for the virus, symptoms of which she experienced in April, coming back negative.

Soon after her interview, she was swiftly returned to hospital to rule out any risk of blood clot following chest complications.

She said: “I vacillate between anger, anxiety and just complete sadness.”