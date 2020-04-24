Alzheimer’s: Correct food combination reduces risk

If you want to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s, it is not just a question of what you eat, but also how you combine individual food groups – according to a study from April 2020.

Proper nutrition lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s

The brain also benefits from a healthy diet, as we have known for a long time. But what is a healthy diet? And what is important if you want to reduce your personal risk of Alzheimer’s?

In 2019, a study appeared that showed that a plant-based diet could lower the risk of dementia. We have reported here, where the individual rules of such a diet are also listed: This diet can protect against dementia

But obviously it is not just a matter of what you eat. The right combination of foods also seems to be important, according to a study published in April 2020, in the journal Neurology

was published one Journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The right combination of foods is also important

Foods interact with each other – and these interactions affect brain health, study author Dr. Cécilia Samieri, epidemiologist at the University of Bordeaux in France. Diet can therefore be used to prevent dementia, but it can also promote the development of dementia.

“We know from previous studies that a healthy diet that includes green leafy vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains and fish can reduce the risk of dementia,” explains Samieri. “However, many of these studies focused on the amount of food consumed and the frequency with which it is consumed. In our study, however, we went one step further and examined how food combinations affected the risk of dementia. ”

Meat products promote the development of dementia if they are combined incorrectly

The study included 209 people with dementia and 418 healthy people. They were all 78 years old on average. Possible influences of gender and educational level were taken into account.

Samieri and colleagues now found that although there was hardly any difference in the amount consumed in the diets of the two groups, the differences in the choice of food and also in the food combinations were considerable.

“Processed meat products were the linchpin in the diet of those who eventually developed dementia,” said Samieri. “These people preferably combined sausages, smoked and spread sausages with potato products, alcohol and snacks such as cookies and cakes.

Processed meat products were also eaten in the group of healthy participants, but there they were rather combined with vegetables, fruits and fish.

Alzheimer’s risk decreases with a healthy and varied diet

It seems that unhealthy foods look less unhealthy when combined with healthy foods. It was also shown that the healthy people provided significantly more variety in their diet, i.e. they consumed many different and, of course, preferred healthy food groups.

The informative value of the study is limited by two factors: firstly, the data was collected via questionnaires, i.e. by the participants themselves, secondly, it was carried out only once, i.e. years before dementia occurred, so that possible interim changes in diet could not be taken into account.

It’s so easy to cook healthy and preventive!

Nonetheless, the study reaffirmed the importance of a healthy diet in terms of Alzheimer’s prevention – and it shows that an intelligent food combination leads to less “bans”, since one can also potentially include unhealthy food in the eating plan IF you regularly use it for a generous compensation healthy food.

But since a healthy diet tastes so good and is so much fun, bans are not really necessary. Because you no longer miss all the “unhealthy”. It is best to have a look at our recipe section, where you will find hundreds of recipes from the healthy and vital nutrient-rich kitchen. In our cooking studio on Youtube, our chef Ben also shows you how easy it is to cook healthy and plant-based.

Distance education as a holistic nutritionist Are you interested in what’s in our food and want to know how nutrients and vital substances affect the body? Do you want a healthy life for yourself, your family and others? Dietitians are popular – but counseling often neglects the holistic aspect that is needed for sustainable health. At the Academy of Naturopathy, get to know the connections between lifestyle and diet as well as physical and psychological well-being. The Academy of Naturopathy educates interested people like you in around 16 months as a holistic nutritionist out. Order the free information brochure here.

Share this article