American Airlines Would Ban You If You Won’t Follow New Mask Policy: Not all Mask Types Allowed!

Specific type of masks offers different kinds of protection, and people should be guided accordingly.

One of the major air transportation company in the United States, American Airlines, issued a new statement about a new requirement of wearing certain types of masks aboard their aircraft that will come to effect next week, Wednesday, August 19. This is part of the company’s effort against the Novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

American Airlines (AA) releases a statement following the US Centers for Disease and Control Protection’s (CDC) new recommendation and guidelines with regards to wearing of face masks in the public setting.

“Wearing a face covering is a responsibility we all share. An effective covering, worn properly, is one of the best ways we can control the spread of COVID-19 to protect our team members and customers,” Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer at American said.

“Since American began requiring face coverings in early May, the vast majority of customers have welcomed our continuing efforts to strengthen the policy based on the CDC’s guidance.”

American Airlines have been observing this policy since May and will continue to do so, especially in this time of the pandemic. The airline company refers to the CDC’s guidelines and enforces strict social distancing and disinfection measures that will help in flattening the rising COVID-19 curve in the country.

The company is advising the public to wear appropriate masks and ensure that it is adequately worn to avoid being denied in boarding the flight or even being banned from taking American Airlines permanently. Allowed masks are made up of materials that prevent the discharge of respiratory droplets from spreading to and from an individual. Additionally, masks should cover the mask and nose area, providing a sure fit to the wearer’s face.

AA notes that they will be strict in this new policy and deny the boarding of passengers who will not follow. The airlines do not allow:

Only children below two years old will be exempted from the mask policy of the airlines. American Airlines will also help in providing the allowed mask requirement, upon request at the airport, if the customer fails to do so.

Exemptions also include allowing passengers to remove their coverings during meals and drinking beverages in-flight. However, during the duration of the flight, strict requirements and measures still apply in wearing the mask at all times.

In the country’s effort to stem the continuous rise of the Novel coronavirus or COVID-19, CDC provides extensive guidelines that the organization studies to flatten the curve.

CDC urges everyone above two years of age to properly wear a mask that fits and secure around the wearer’s nose and mouth area. Loose or unsecured fits would lose the mask’s effectivity in providing protection.

People can spread COVID-19 even without the symptoms and are referred to as ‘asyptomatic.’ CDC reminds people always to maintain social distancing, a safe 6-foot distance from another person at all times.

CDC does not recommend mask with exhaust or breathing valves because they provide a thin mesh or cloth layer that the virus might enter or escape from. Also, the substitution of face shields for masks is strongly discouraged, and face shields should only be used with the presence of a mask.

A face mask should properly be worn and taken off for the user not to catch any virus, especially the COVID-19.

