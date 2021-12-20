Amy Childs, a former TOWIE star, has launched her own Prosecco brand ahead of the holiday season.

Amy Childs, a former star of TOWIE, has launched her own Prosecco brand in time for the holiday season.

The Only Way is Essex star will donate a portion of the proceeds from Amy x Liquid Diamond fizz to Mental Health First Aider training.

Amy Childs, the former star of TOWIE, is the latest celebrity to launch her own wine label, with a portion of the proceeds going to a mental health charity.

With her Amy x Liquid Diamond Prosecco, the Only Way Is Essex star is following in the footsteps of celebrities like Gary Barlow, Sir Cliff Richard, and Kylie Minogue.

The vibrant, dry white fizz from Italy is flavored with apricot, apple, and pear.

The wine is housed in an elegant cut-glass bottle inspired by diamonds and healing crystals, adding a touch of glitz to any occasion.

A portion of the Prosecco profits will go towards funding Mental Health First Aider courses, in keeping with Amy’s personal ambitions to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing and Liquid Diamond’s ongoing support of mental health charities.

Fans can pre-order their own bottle on Liquid Diamond’s website to commemorate the occasion.

Because the initial run is limited to 1,000 bottles, fans will have to act quickly to get their hands on one before the general release in the New Year.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to launch my own Prosecco, and I’m so proud of how great Amy x Liquid Diamond looks and tastes,” the TOWIE star said.

I’m overjoyed that the day has finally arrived, and that everyone will soon be able to enjoy the glitz and glam of both the bottle and the Prosecco.

“I’ve learned a lot about the manufacturing process, and I’m thrilled we were able to launch it at such a special time of year.”

I sincerely hope that everyone enjoys it as much as I have enjoyed making it.

“Our collaboration with Amy feels incredibly natural,” said Alex Green, co-founder of Liquid Diamond.

She is a huge Prosecco fan who enjoys the social aspect of sharing a glass of bubbles with friends, which is why our company was founded.

“We set out to make fantastic wines easy to buy, gift, and share, and we hope to introduce premium wines to new audiences.”

This Prosecco was created for the many fans of reality television who enjoy sipping a glass of bubbly.

