An American study reveals a shocking surprise about the malaria drug used to treat corona … video

A new trial published by the Daily Mail found that coronavirus patients treated with the drug malaria hydroxychloroquine promoted by US President Trump are more likely to have a higher death rate, but Trump says he is not aware of the new study..

The new study revealed that a large number of Americans who were infected with coronavirus and received treatment with malaria, which Trump promoted to treat the disease, had died a lot compared to those who received the usual supportive care, where the results indicate that the drug, hydroxy chloroquine, was not provided No benefit for patients who received it.

The following video shows the details of that study and its findings