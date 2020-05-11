An effective treatment for Covid-19 exists! (microbiologist)

Are city doctors more effective than the experts on “TV set” in helping us find the explanation? Two studies, on nearly 700 patients each, will perhaps allow us on June 1 to leave with peace of mind on vacation. Indeed, careful observation of the latest Chinese study and of the compilation of the results obtained by 4 general practitioners * from the Far East (see our interview with Dr JJ Erbstein) on a cohort of 700 patients (the same number of patients as the Discovery trial ), will close the controversy maintained around Didier Raoult by his Parisian persifleurs, and allow us to have an effective treatment within our reach to live a “secure” deconfinement.

Yes, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is useful in the treatment of Covid19 according to the phase of the disease: but only as a curative in phase 2 of the disease during the citokine storm. On the other hand, the HCQ is partially counterproductive and even difficult to handle (cf. side effects when given in biotherapy) as a preventive measure at the start of treatment, knowing, especially since the observations of doctors in the East, that decrease in mortalities (50%), obtained in the Raoult protocol, by the association with azithromycin (AZI) is much more due to this latter molecule than to HCQ.

Azithromycin, a key role in preventing complications

Yes, the AZI plays a crucial role in the preventive action of complications linked to coronavirus infection (it avoids the majority of hospitalizations and 90% of deaths!). The name * and the publicity of the results of doctors from the Great East cannot be disclosed because, as paradoxical as it may seem, while these results allow us “a new security” in treatment, they have received (by mail) threats from the Council of the College of Physicians and the ANSM (National Safety Agency for drug medicine).

What do these results tell us? That treatment with AZI alone over a period between 10 and 14 days (as in the treatment of all atypical pneumonitis) and this, from the start of the first symptoms, makes it possible to divide by 4 the number of patients requiring hospitalization (less 4% versus 15% on national statistics of untreated patients).

This approach is twice as beneficial as the treatment of Didier Raoult (dual therapy with HCQ) which already allowed a very significant gain in the prevention of complications of the virus: the Raoult protocol allows according to the publications of the Marseille IHU and figures official mortalities, compared per 100,000 inhabitants between Marseille and Lyon, to save 50% of patients). How to explain this? For the preventive effect of AZI, the cytokine storm is due to the “cooperation” of the virus with an opportunistic bacterium whose prevalence of carriage (15% of patients) corresponds to the rate of infected patients developing complications: this bacterium opportunistic, very sensitive to AZI, has a “super antigen”, its protein P1 known to produce cytokine storms in adults and kawasaki syndromes in children.

The Raoult protocol associating HCQ from the start of treatment incorporates into the process of the beneficial action of the antibiotic (AZI) on the opportunistic bacteria, an immunomodulatory effect linked to HCQ, an effect which harms this stage, by its anti-inflammatory action with the “preventive” effect expected. AZI alone eradicates the bacterial cofactor, but HCQ, associated with this stage, slows down this preventive effect and can worsen the virulence of the virus as has been reported by the ANSM for all anti-inflammatory drugs which have been contraindicated in Covid19 from stage 1 of the disease.

Hydroxychloroquine, effective in the 2nd phase

The second Chinese study published recently on “IHU information”, on the other hand, illustrates the fundamental role of the immunomodulatory effect of HCQ in the 2nd phase of the disease: the rate of death during complications justifying hospitalization drops from 45% for untreated patients to 18.8% in those treated with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ): avoids 2 deaths out of 3. Normally the Discovery test which should come out one day (!!!), should confirm this effect curative (and not preventive) of HCQ: effect which could be associated with other molecules: antiinterleukins 6, because IL6 are inflammatory molecules released in the citokine storm, in particular because of the “super antigen of the protein P1 “from Mycoplasma Pneumoniae.

This pulmonary opportunistic Mycoplasma Pneumoniae is present in certain patients (elderly or immunocompromised) at low noise, and could play the role of catalyst by promoting viral replication (cf. patent EP0649473B1), a mechanism which then allows the virus to spread over all ACE2 receptors (very numerous in obese and diabetics) while triggering the cytokine storm both in adults and in children carrying this opportunist (cf. Kawasaki Syndrome).

Conclusion: today, May 4, 2020, we have, to allow us a “total and secure deconfinement”: – a disappearance of the circulation of the virus linked to the end of the epidemic predicted by Didier Raoult , – a different therapeutic arsenal according to the two stages of Covid19 infection: a) In the viral phase of the disease (often asymptomatic if the cofactor is absent) by a preventive effect on complications with the only azithromycin (available for all town doctors) over at least 10 days to eradicate the accomplice of the virus (MP) thus avoiding any possible amplification of viral replication. b) In the immune phase, an effective molecule, hydroxychloroquine, as presented by Didier Raoult, but more curatively during the “immunological” phase of the disease: molecule which can be associated at this stage with other anti -inflammatory and anticoagulant drugs to avoid complications linked to damage to the endothelia of the various organs that may be affected by these complications.