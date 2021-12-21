‘A postponed event is preferable to a life postponed,’ the WHO director-general warns.

‘A postponed event is preferable to a life postponed,’ WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan warns.

According to the WHO, any gatherings that are not safe this Christmas should be ‘changed or delayed.’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a strong warning to the public about Christmas gatherings this year as the Omicron variant spreads around the globe.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that continuing to celebrate the holidays as usual would result in “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems, and more deaths” in many places, and urged people to postpone gatherings.

“A postponed event is preferable to a life postponed,” said WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who added that “difficult decisions” must be made.

“It’s better to cancel now and grieve later than to celebrate now and grieve later,” he continued.

According to the World Health Organization, there is now conclusive evidence that Omicron is spreading much more quickly than Delta.

Data suggests that people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 are more likely to be infected or re-infected.

A second WHO official has recommended that some Christmas gatherings be “changed or delayed” this year in order to keep people safe.

When asked what constitutes them not being safe, she said, “If you have a large number of people or a significant number of people, especially people coming from different places.”

You have no idea how much you’ve exposed them to.

“We call it social mixing when people come together in that kind of situation, and that’s when you’re most likely to spread Covid and especially Omicron.”

Families can reduce the risks by opening windows, wearing masks, and remaining socially distant if they go ahead with their Christmas gatherings, she says.

“If you have gatherings that aren’t going to be safe, change them, postpone them, and do them later, not now,” said WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris.

Prof. Dr.

“It is already very clear that this is a very serious threat,” Harris cautioned about Omicron’s transmissibility.

“We’re already getting a very strong message that it’s much more transmissible,” she said.

“Because even if the majority of people do not have the severe disease, especially because our population is well-vaccinated, if you have a large number of people infected, you will have a small percentage who do.”

‘An event postponed is preferable to a life postponed,’ WHO chief warns.

