An injection made from milk tooth stem cells could be used to treat impotence.

37 of the 38 men were able to reclaim their mojo with a jab on each side of the todger.

The stem cells, which can grow into healthy tissue almost anywhere in the body, repaired damaged arteries in their manhoods, according to the researchers.

During a four-year study at Tokyo’s Edogawa Hospital, erectile function improved by an average of 64%.

“The treatment heals blood vessel damage,” said researcher Dr. Shoji Koga.

It has the potential to become a widely used therapy.”

According to experts, about one-third of men do not respond to Viagra.

“Stem cells from milk teeth are a very promising treatment,” Dr. Geoff Hackett, former chairman of the British Society for Sexual Medicine, said.

They have the ability to re-establish blood circulation.”