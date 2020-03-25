An Italian nurse commits suicide after being confirmed infected by the Corona virus, fearing for the lives of others

Italy is still suffering greatly from the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, as the virus continues to claim thousands of lives, as well as the daily toll of infections continues to rise significantly, which gave sad and tragic atmosphere to one of the most beautiful countries in Europe.

The Italian Nurses Syndicate revealed that an Italian nurse committed suicide after she was diagnosed with the Corona virus, for fear of infecting others, as 34-year-old Daniela Trezi was working in the front line of the Corona virus crisis in Lombardy, the most affected area in Italy, according to “Daily” Mile”



Suicide nurse

The National Union of Nurses in Italy confirmed her death and expressed his “pain and dismay” in a statement issued yesterday, “and the union said that the nurse was suffering from severe pressure because she was afraid of the spread of the virus while trying to control the crisis.



the nurse

This came with the death toll in Italy rising again yesterday with 743 new deaths recorded in one day. However, the total number of injuries increased by 8%, the lowest level since Italy recorded its first death on February 21.

“The measures that we took two weeks ago are beginning to bear fruit,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told La Repubblica daily before the new figures appeared.

Daniela Trezi was working in the intensive care ward at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, about 9 miles from Milan, but she was in quarantine after symptoms of the Corona virus appeared and positive test positive.





One of the cases is in Italy

The nursing group also revealed that a similar case occurred a week ago in Venice, with the same reasons. The union said, “Each of us chose this profession for good and unfortunately also for evil … We are nurses.”

San Gerardo Hospital General Director Mario Albaroni said that Daniela had been sick at home since March 10, and that she had not been under surveillance, and according to local media, the judicial authorities were now investigating her death.