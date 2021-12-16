Andrew Pern, a Michelin-starred chef, is working on the first ever restaurant at York Minster Cathedral.

Andrew Pern, a Michelin-starred chef, is working on the cathedral’s first restaurant.

The upkeep of York Minster costs around £22,000 per day, and restaurant sales will help pay for it.

The former choral preparatory school refectory will be transformed into a new restaurant at the world-famous York Minster next year.

Chef Andrew Pern, owner of the Michelin-starred The Star at Harome in North Yorkshire, is involved in the project.

Mr Pern, who also owns casual brasseries in York and Whitby, is a partner in the project and will work with GEM Construction and interior designer Rachel McLane to transform what was once a place where students ate their daily meals.

According to reports, the upkeep of York Minster, one of Britain’s most famous cathedrals, costs around £22,000 per day, and restaurant sales will help pay for it.

“This partnership embraces [our]vision of creating a warm, welcoming refectory facility in the heart of the city,” said the Dean of York, the Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost.

“We are thrilled to work with partners whose ethos as a community employer aligns with York Minster’s core values of openness, inclusivity, and support for disadvantaged groups, such as ex-prisoners, who are frequently excluded from mainstream employment opportunities.”

GEM Construction’s Mike Green said the restaurant will serve lunch, dinner, and takeout.

“Plans are still being finalized, but we anticipate a daytime takeaway component as well as daytime and evening dining.”

“Although Andrew and I have collaborated closely on this project, as we have on our other Star restaurants, the Minster refectory restaurant will be a distinct concept from the Star.”

The restaurant received unanimous approval from York City Council’s planning committee.

After councillors agreed with Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who said the cathedral must lead by example in fighting the climate emergency, solar tiles – which are less intrusive than panels – will be installed on the roof of the building.

The restaurant will be run by local restaurateurs Bex Toppin and Will Pearce, who own the popular Robinsons Café in York.

