Anti-Hypertension Drugs Could Help Reduce COVID-19 Deaths, New Study Shows

Experts claim that COVID-19 survival rates can be improved using blood pressure medication. They also suggest that it can reduce the severity of infection, as stated in a new research from the University of East Anglia.

28,000 patients taking antihypertensives, a type of drug used for treating high blood pressure or hypertension, participated in the study. The results showed that Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB) lessens the risk of extreme COVID-19 illness and even death of patients suffering from high blood pressure.

“We know that patients with cardiovascular diseases are at particular risk of severe Covid-19 infection,” said Dr. Vassilios Vassilou, the lead researcher from UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

“But at the start of the pandemic, there was concern that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for Covid-19 patient,” he further explained.

Dr. Vassiolou added that the team’s goal is to know the impact of the medications for COVID-19 patients. The researchers observed the antihypertensives’ outcomes for infected individuals.

“Critical outcomes,” such as being put on a ventilator, being admitted to intensive care, and death, were mainly observed. UEA leads the new research together with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Experts studied the data from 19 studies linked to the novel coronavirus and high blood medications such as ARB and ACEi. The 28,000 patients were involved in the meta-analysis, making it the most detailed and most extensive study, currently.

The researchers compared the data from coronavirus patients taking ARB or ACEi medications with those who were not taking the medicines. Dr. Vassiliou said that they discovered that 1/3 of the patients are experiencing high blood pressure, and a quarter of them was under ARBs or ACEi medication.

They also found out that the patients taking the medications have a lower risk of critical COVID-19 outcomes and death, concluding that the drugs might have a protective role, especially to those with hypertension.

Dr. Vassiliou added that the high-blood patients, who are taking antihypertensive drugs, were 0.67 times less likely to experience severe or fatal outcomes than those who are not taking the medicines.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.