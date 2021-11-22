Antibiotics take a long time to work.

ANTIBIOTICS, also known as antibacterials, are drugs that are used to treat infections caused by bacteria.

But how long do they take to complete their tasks?

Antibiotics work by killing or preventing the spread of bacteria, but they are not effective in all cases.

They are ineffective against viral infections such as colds and flu, chest infections, children’s ear infections, and most coughs and sore throats.

Antibiotics start working right away, but that doesn’t mean the person will feel better right away.

The time it takes for you to recover from antibiotic treatment varies.

It also depends on the infection you’re trying to get rid of.

Antibiotics are usually taken for 7 to 14 days.

Shorter treatments can sometimes be just as effective.

Your doctor will determine the appropriate antibiotic type and length of treatment for you.

Antibiotics should be taken exactly as directed on the package or in the patient information leaflet that comes with it, or as directed by your doctor or pharmacist.

Even if you are feeling better, it is critical that you complete the entire antibiotic course.

You run the risk of the infection returning if you don’t finish the course.

Antibiotic resistance can also be avoided by doing so.

Do not abruptly stop taking your antibiotic without first consulting your doctor.

If you forget to take an antibiotic, take it as soon as you remember and continue with your antibiotic treatment as usual.

However, if the next dose is approaching, skip the missed dose and resume your regular dosing schedule.

To make up for a missed dose, do not take a double dose as this may increase the risk of side effects.

The length of time it takes for you to feel better is determined by the course and type of treatment you receive, as well as how well your body responds to it.

By the end of the program, you should feel much better.

If you’ve finished the course and aren’t seeing any results, consult your doctor or pharmacist.