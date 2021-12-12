Anyone who comes into contact with someone who has Covid has been ordered to take DAILY tests starting Tuesday – but the 10-day Omicron isolation has been canceled.

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who has Covid has been ordered to take DAILY tests starting Tuesday – but the 10-day Omicron isolation has been canceled.

New government rules require vaccinated Brits who come into contact with someone infected with Covid to take seven daily tests.

The new rules will apply to anyone who has been twice vaccinated, but the 10-day isolation period for Omicron contacts has been eliminated.

If they are in contact with anyone who tests positive for any Covid variant, unvaccinated adults must still self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Omicron variant is quickly gaining ground in the UK and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We’re taking this proportionate and practical step to limit the impact on people’s daily lives while also assisting in the reduction of Omicron’s spread.”

“Vaccines remain our best defense, and I urge anyone who has not yet received their first and second vaccinations, as well as those who are eligible for a booster, to do so as soon as possible.”