Apple has declassified data on the movements of Russians

Apple created the Mobility Trends Reports service, which demonstrates the effect of quarantine on the movement of residents in major cities around the world. The information presented in the form of graphs is available in the corresponding section on the company’s website.

According to the description, the service collects anonymized data from the “Apple Maps” application installed on the iPhone of users from all over the world. The graphs show how the movement of people decreased after the introduction of quarantine measures: actual data can be compared with information collected since January 2020. The data are divided into three types – moving on foot, by car and by public transport.

According to the data, after taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Russia at the end of March, the figure fell by 60 percent. At the time of writing, walking decreased by 50 percent, by car – by 40 percent. Information on the movement of Russians by public transport is not provided, since this function does not work in Russia.

Also in the service you can see data on the movement of citizens in individual cities of the world, for Russia Moscow and St. Petersburg are presented. In the capital, the index of movement on foot and on transport turned out to be lower than in the whole country – the data are lower by 68 and 59 percent, respectively, compared with January 2020. For example, in Spain, people began to walk and ride on average 90 percent less, in Italy – 85 percent, in the USA – 50 percent, in the UK – 70 percent.

At the end of March, the Russian company Yandex began collecting information on the movements of citizens during the period of quarantine measures. The index is calculated on a five-point scale: the lower its value, the more Russians are on the streets. Earlier, the company launched an online map, which displayed the pace of distribution of coronavirus in the world and Russia based on data from Rospotrebnadzor.