Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner raffles off guitar to raise cash for hometown venue – Latest News

The rock group, which was founded in Sheffield, have launched a Crowdfunder to raise cash with the Music Venue Trust and their SaveOurVenues campaign.

Alex Turner will be giving his black Fender Stratocaster guitar to one fan as the group raise vital funds for The Leadmill and other grassroots venues across the country, which have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The iconic venue, which has become a staple in the UK rock scene, has seen the likes of Oasis, The Killers, Jorja Smith and Peace grace the stage.

Since closing their doors back in March, The Leadmill has had to cancel or reschedule over 120 events including countless gigs.

A statement shared by the band read: “Arctic Monkeys have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money for @Leadmill and other grassroots venues in the UK in conjunction with @musicvenuetrust. Enter to win Alex’s Fender Guitar.”

Almost £50,000 has been raised by thousands of fans with the minimum bid starting at just a fiver.

Fans who enter the draw will also be given an exclusive opportunity to watch the bands headline set from Reading Festival in 2006.

The guitar in question has been used by Alex in multiple performances by the group including countless gigs at The Leadmill as well as Reading Festival.

A spokesperson for The Leadmill added: “We’re so thankful to Arctic Monkeys and their team.

“It’s been brilliant to see that even though they’re so successful these days, they still care about and want to show support for their hometown and the places where they cut their teeth.”

Fans took to social media to share their excitement, with one saying: “Damn, would love to win that thing – I’m putting an entry in.”

“Imagine winning Alex’s guitar,” penned a third.

While a second added: “Entered, amazing idea.”