Around a QUARTER of some NHS forces are off work to self-isolate

Ministers are embroiled in a furious row over coronavirus testing as it emerged that one in four NHS doctors is off sick.

The Government’s health protection agency yesterday said that fewer than 5,000 patients in England had been tested on Sunday, well below the rates of other countries.

There is also concern that the tests introduced for NHS staff this weekend are too little too late, with the Royal College of Physicians revealing that one in four hospital doctors is off work – either ill or in quarantine.

If these staff had access to a test, they could come back to the frontline immediately if the results were negative.

NHS officials promised three weeks ago to immediately ramp up testing to 10,000 a day, but the number of tests carried out across the UK has actually dipped in the past three days – from 8,911 on Thursday to 7,209 on Sunday.

In fact, Public Health England later revealed that only 4,908 patients in England had been tested on that day.

Last night the British Medical Association warned that it was being contacted by ‘large numbers’ of doctors who were demanding to know when they could be tested.

As Downing Street was forced to blame the lack of testing on ‘equipment shortage’:

Three UK doctors are now known to have died from the disease although it is not clear whether they became infected due to inadequate clothing or masks. Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: ‘This is really impacting a lot in emergency departments and London is in a much worse position than elsewhere at the moment, but it will come to other places.’

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, said: ‘We are still being contacted by large numbers of other doctors, frustrated at having to self-isolate, asking when and how they will be able to get tested. It’s been weeks since the Government said they would make priority testing for healthcare workers happen, so the profession deserves this to become a reality.

‘It’s vital that testing is imminently expanded to all healthcare staff and their households who are self-isolating, to allow those who do not have the virus to get back to the NHS to treat patients and support their colleagues during this unprecedented crisis.’

Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said: ‘When Germany is testing around 500,000 people a week, many are asking why we are still not even hitting the 10,000 a day promised on March 11.’

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt reiterated his calls made in the Mail yesterday that mass testing was the only way to avoid lockdowns. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World At One he said: ‘If we want to avoid these kind of lockdowns that we’re seeing all over Europe then mass testing is the way to do it.’

Health minister Helen Whately was yesterday forced to clarify that only 7,000 patients a day were being tested, despite Cabinet minister Michael Gove and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both implying on Sunday that 10,000 tests were being done a day.

A Downing Street spokesman said the Government hoped to get to 25,000 tests a day within the next fortnight. Asked why the UK was working on a target of 25,000 daily tests while Germany was testing 70,000 a day, he said there were difficulties ‘getting all the equipment they need to conduct these tests at a time when everybody in the world wants them’.

The No 10 spokesman added: ‘If there is spare capacity in the NHS then they should be using it for staff testing.’