Arsenal say fans should return for Sheffield United despite West Ham “disappointment” – Latest News

Coronavirus protocols will be in place and the crowd will be 30 per cent of the full Emirates capacity of 60,000.

Initial hopes that supporters would have been in attendance for the London derby with West Ham appear to have been dashed.

Arsenal are hopeful that fans will be able to attend the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League clash with Sheffield United on October 3

Arsenal have informed their fans they will attempt to follow the government’s plans targeting reduced crowds returning to football matches in October.

Arsenal are making to plans to accommodate fans back to the Emirates on October 3 for their second home game of the season against Sheffield United.

A ballet system will decide which 18,000 of the club’s 45,000 season ticket holders will be able to watch the match.

“We are disappointed that our home fixture against West Ham United on Saturday 19 September will be played behind closed doors, but based on current Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium for the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October.

An email read: “We are continuing to work hard with the Premier League and UK Government on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, initially with reduced capacities.

“We will share full information regarding fan attendance at reduced capacity matches by Wednesday 2 September.”

“When they play in front of 80,000 people it is much harder, mostly when they’re on the ball or the ball is coming close to them,” he said after a fourth successive wins in July.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said that an absence of crowds has helped Arsenal play better at the tail end of last season.

“Others need that extra motivation, extra pressure, extra passion to perform better. Every player is a bit different.”

Arteta also revealed he has been barking out instructions in Spanish, English and French, in part to stop opposition managers knowing what he is saying.

When it was suggested that his players seemed less rushed during victory over Wolves on Saturday, Arteta added: “I agree.”