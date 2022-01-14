As a gynecologist, I’ve compiled a list of the top 7 reasons why sex can be painful.

SEX is supposed to be fun, but it can be painful for some people.

While going to your doctor to discuss issues that occur between the sheets may make you feel self-conscious, it’s nothing to be ashamed of, according to one expert.

Dr Shree Datta, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at London’s MyHealthcare Clinic, told The Sun that she frequently sees women who are in pain during intercourse but are embarrassed to discuss it.

She cited a study published in the International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology that found that nearly one in ten British women suffers from sex-related pain.

“Sex can be painful for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Datta.

“I believe women have a hard time seeking help when they are in pain during sex.”

“The most important message here is to see a doctor if you’re in a lot of pain.”

Dr. Datta has outlined the seven most common reasons for sex-related bleeding, as well as when you should seek medical help.

Having a child is a wonderful experience, but it also has a significant impact on a woman’s physical and mental health.

Dr. Datta said that if you had a natural birth rather than a c-section, you’re likely to have shed some tears.

“These can take anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks to heal,” she explained.

However, new mothers may experience discomfort for up to six months after giving birth.

“The vaginal area may become swollen and sensitive to touch or pressure after childbirth.

This should get better with time.

“If you’re in pain, see a doctor to make sure any stitches are healing properly.”

After the initial healing, Dr. Datta said that manual massage can sometimes help with nerve sensitivity.

“It’s also important not to rush into anything,” she added.

It’s perfectly normal to feel tired and have a lower libido after having a baby, so go at your own pace.”

An infection, according to Dr. Datta, is one of the most common causes of sex pain.

It could be thrush or chlamydia, a sexually transmitted infection.

“An infection can make sex feel extremely uncomfortable and painful,” Dr. Datta explained.

There is over-the-counter medication available if you suspect you have thrush.

“If you suspect you have a sexually transmitted infection, see your doctor, gynecologist, or a health professional at your local GUM clinic who can diagnose and treat you.”

“It’s critical to treat an infection as soon as possible, as some can lead to serious complications.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.