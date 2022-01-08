As a paediatrician, I can explain how twins can have different fathers.

A DOCTOR has revealed how twins with different fathers can exist.

It’s an unusual occurrence, but it can happen in one of two ways.

Dr. Michael Narvey, a newborn intensive care specialist, walked his befuddled TikTok followers through the process.

Twins can have two different fathers, according to the 49-year-old Winnipeg specialist, if “a woman has sex with two different men prior to her ovulation and the sperm are present in the fallopian tubes when two eggs are released.”

He also explained that it can happen if a woman has sex with two different men after ovulating, resulting in the sperm fertilizing two eggs.

Dr. Michael stated that it is an “extremely rare event” and that people should not be concerned about it happening to them.

The video has received over 15,000 views, with viewers fascinated by the scientific term superfecundation.

“Excuse me, doc…What did you just say to me?” one person inquired.

“I thought you were saying something bad,” one person said.

Other animals, such as dogs, cats, and cows, go through the same process.

It’s a deliberate strategy used by females in order to increase their chances of having multiple children.

Humans, on the other hand, who do not require a large number of babies at once, are less likely to do so – though it is possible.

It isn’t even necessary to have sex with multiple partners at the same time or in a short period of time.

If sperm survives for a few days in the female reproductive tract, a woman can produce two eggs at the same time, a rare event can occur.

However, the chances are slim because it would require both men’s sperm to survive for days and a double egg release in the same cycle.

Experts have previously estimated that the chances are one in 13,000, but it is widely acknowledged that this is pure speculation.

Only about ten cases have been documented around the world, though there are likely to be more that aren’t known about.

A woman in Wiltshire gave birth to twins three weeks apart in September 2020, despite the fact that the boys have the same father.

Gabriella Christmas, 30, was overjoyed to learn she was expecting her first child, but a shadow was discovered during a five-week scan.

The shadow, however, turned out to be another baby in an extremely rare case of superfetation, according to doctors.

Gabriella discovered that the second twin, Ezra, was three weeks behind Eduardo in development.

They were delivered via C-section together.