As a result of a negative PCR test and the removal of quarantine, Germany will lift the travel ban for British tourists.

As a result of a negative PCR test and the scrapping of quarantine, Germany will lift the travel ban for UK tourists.

According to the embassy, Germany will lift its current travel ban for UK citizens this week.

Fully vaccinated tourists will be able to cross the border starting Tuesday (January 4) at midnight – or 11 p.m. in the UK – as long as they have received at least two of the three covid vaccines.

Those who have not yet received two can still enter the country, but they must have a compelling reason to do so.

The German embassy also stated in their announcement that those who have been double-jabbed will not require a negative covid test or be quarantined for 14 days.

The news comes as France has imposed a ban on UK tourists in an effort to combat omicron’s rapid spread, despite the disease’s mild symptoms.

All tourists were barred from traveling under German rules, which took effect on December 19 – a day after France changed its rules. However, there were some exceptions.

Only German citizens and residents, their spouses and children, and transit passengers were permitted to travel from the UK, with anyone entering the country requiring a negative PCR test as well as a 14-day quarantine, regardless of vaccination status.

“With effect from 0:00 hours CET on Tuesday 4 January 2022, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be classified as a high-risk area,” the embassy said on their website.

The entry regulations will be changed as a result (the carriage and entry bans will be lifted).

Furthermore, people who have been fully vaccinated will not require a negative covid test to enter the country, nor will they be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.”

“Welcome development from our German colleagues,” Secretary of State for Transportation Grant Shapps said in response to the update.