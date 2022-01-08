As a result of a study finding a ‘temporary change’ in jabbed women, Covid vaccines can ‘add an extra day to periods.’

As a result of a study that discovered a ‘temporary change’ in jabbed women, Covid vaccines ‘can add an extra day to periods.’

When compared to people who had not been vaccinated, those who had one dose of a vaccine during their menstrual cycle noticed that their cycle had lengthened by up to a day.

The increase was “well within the range of normal” variability, according to the study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and led by Dr Alison Edelman of Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

The study’s authors also mentioned that menstrual cycles can vary from month to month.

Dr. Edelman went on to say that more research is needed to see how the Covid vaccine affects other menstrual characteristics like pain, mood swings, and flow heaviness.

“It is reassuring that the study found only a small, temporary menstrual change in women,” said Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of the NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

“For the first time, these findings allow women to be counseled about what to expect from COVID-19 vaccination so they can plan accordingly.”

Dr. Bianchi went on to say that there hasn’t been much research done on how Covid vaccines or vaccines for other diseases might affect the menstrual cycle.

The authors of the study analyzed data from the fertility tracking app Natural Cycles in order to figure out why the changes occurred.

Users must input data on their temperature and menstrual cycles in order to get an accurate reading, and they can consent to the use of their de-identified data for research.

The data for vaccinated people was taken from three consecutive cycles before they were vaccinated and three more consecutive cycles after they were vaccinated, including the cycle or cycles in which they were vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals had their data collected for six cycles in a row.

There were 2,403 vaccinated people in the study and 1,556 unvaccinated people.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were given to the majority of vaccinated app users.

The first vaccination dose was linked to a 0.71-day increase in cycle length, while the second dose was linked to a 0.91-day increase.

This meant that users who were vaccinated over two cycles experienced a decrease of less than one day in each of their vaccination cycles, according to the experts.

