As a result of the covid restrictions, wise advisers are urging the government to announce new rules, as a doctor has advised that schools must close.

As a result of the covid restrictions, wise advisers are urging the government to announce new rules, as a doctor has stated that schools must close.

Experts have urged the government to take stronger measures right away to combat the threat of Omicron.

A Covid doctor has suggested that schools in England should not open in the New Year and that all mass gatherings be postponed until more is known about the Omicron variant.

Dr. David Strain, the clinical lead for Covid services at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, has expressed concern about the new variant’s high transmissibility and has called for immediate tighter restrictions.

He told the i that without them, the NHS risks becoming overwhelmed, as Omicron is isolating tens of thousands of frontline workers.

Government advisers have urged ministers to act quickly and decisively to avoid the NHS becoming overburdened.

Professor Mark Woolhouse told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the timing and size of the Omicron peak are “uncertain.”

“We are in danger of overburdening the NHS and essential services – it is now up to ministers to decide,” he said.

Professor Ravi Gupta, a member of Sage’s Spi-M modeling subgroup, agreed that stricter restrictions are needed, but stopped short of advocating for a complete lockdown.

“I think we could go further,” he told Sky News, “but I’m not necessarily saying that a full lockdown is the most important policy decision.” “Of course, I’m not the policy-maker; all I do is conduct scientific research and advise accordingly,” he added.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of employees are double or triple vaccinated, health workers continue to contract the new variant in large numbers, according to Dr. Strain, who described the situation as a major threat.

Dr. Strain, who is also a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter’s college of medicine and health, predicted that by Christmas Day, England could expect between 35,000 and 50,000 care workers to be sick from Covid.

However, the number of people affected could reach 100,000.

The expert recommended that the government take a number of new steps to help combat the spread of Omicron, including canceling large gatherings, enforcing stricter rules in pubs and restaurants, and closing schools during the New Year.

“At the very least, mass gatherings, including football, should be postponed.”

