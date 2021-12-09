As a result of the Plan B restrictions, Omicron infections in the United Kingdom have increased by 45 percent in just 24 hours.

According to public health officials, confirmed Omicron cases have increased by 44% in 24 hours.

The super-mutated strain of the virus is spreading rapidly in the UK, forcing Prime Minister David Cameron to implement “Plan B” measures.

A total of 817 cases of the variant have been discovered, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

The number of infections, according to the UKHSA, is more likely to be in the 10,000 range.

Factors like a time lag in genetic sequencing of test swabs and not everyone infected coming forward for a test contribute to underreporting of confirmed cases.

Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, said that if restrictions have no effect on the rate at which Omicron is spreading, the number of cases in the UK could reach one million by the new year.

Despite the rollout of booster vaccines, it raises concerns about starting the year with a new lockdown.

The Omicron hotspots were first revealed by UKHSA yesterday.

The highest number of cases were found in West Northamptonshire, East Midlands, followed by a number of London boroughs, according to the report.

The information does not include all Omicron cases.

However, the health agency stated that cases were clearly increasing in the capital, the East Midlands, and the South East.

“Vaccination is critical to help us strengthen our defenses against becoming severely ill from this new variant,” UKHSA Chief Medical Advisor Dr Susan Hopkins said.

Adults are being urged to accept their booster vaccine invitation as soon as it arrives from the NHS, as millions of people have yet to complete their initial course of vaccinations.