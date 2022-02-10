As a stark reminder to all parents, I’m sharing this heartbreaking photo of my baby girl.

As a stark reminder to all parents, I’m sharing this heartbreaking photo of my little girl.

As a warning to other parents, a mother has shared a photo of her baby girl with blistering cold sores.

At the age of 21 months, Leah Green’s daughter was kissed on the lips by an adult, who then transmitted the virus to her.

The crying child is photographed with sores on her lips, insides of her mouth, and tongue.

“Listen andamp; learn from my first hand experience why you shouldn’t kiss babieskids, especially if they aren’t yours!!!” said the mother, whose photos were shared by the Instagram account @tinyheartseducation.

“When Sadie was about 21 months old, she was kissed on the lips by an adult, who then infected her with the horrible cold sore virus.”

“She developed two small spots on her lip and a temperature of 39 [degrees Celsius].”

“Within hours, the spots had spread across her face, and white spots had formed in her mouth, which turned into this horrible pussy stuff, especially behind her teeth.”

“Even the tiniest touch would cause the spots to bleed, and she’d scream in pain.”

“She couldn’t eat or drink as a result, resulting in weight loss and dehydration.”

“She was miserable for four days, clinging to my hip, screamed every time I tried to put her down!”

“We went to the doctor to get cream for the spots on her lip, but it was really just a waiting game.”

“Seeing your child in such pain as a first-time parent was terrifying.

It’s been a long three weeks, so I’m hoping to help people by raising awareness!”

“Please, please, please DO NOT kiss or allow anyone else to kiss your babies,” the mother concluded.

“It makes no difference who they are or whether or not you believe they will be offended.

Hurt their feelings while protecting your children!”

The herpes simplex virus is highly contagious, causing both cold sores and gingival ulcers in adults.

Cold sores are spread through close contact, such as kissing, and shared objects, such as cutlery.

“Cold sores are contagious from the moment you first notice tingling or other signs of a cold sore developing until the cold sore has completely healed,” according to the NHS.

“Cold sores take a long time to heal and are extremely contagious, especially when blisters burst.”

The herpes virus can also be transmitted through oral sex in adults.

Blisters can spread through the mouth and gums when a child gets a cold sore for the first time.

Fever, sore throat, irritability, and drooling are all possible symptoms.

The herpes virus is still present in the…

