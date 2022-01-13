As A&Es experience their worst-ever delays, NHS surgery waiting lists have reached an all-time high of SIX MILLION people.

As A&Es experience their worst-ever delays, NHS surgery waiting lists have risen to an all-time high of SIX MILLION people.

In December, four out of ten people waited more than four hours in major emergency departments.

A total of 82,361 life-or-death situations – category 1 calls – were dispatched, or one every 33 seconds.

It comes as the number of hospital staff sickened by Covid has quadrupled to 46,000 per day, up from 13,000 just a month ago.

“With Covid, Omicron has increased the number of people in hospital while drastically reducing the number of staff who are able to work,” said medical director Professor Stephen Powis.

“Despite this, NHS staff pulled out all the stops once again to keep patients’ services running.”

“We’ve had a record number of life-threatening ambulance calls, and we’ve vaccinated thousands of people every day, on top of delivering routine care and working to clear the backlog,” she says.

Due to overcrowding in wards and A&E departments, 12,986 people waited more than 12 hours for an overnight bed – the highest number ever.

Despite patient numbers falling to their lowest since March, 39 percent of A&E patients at large hospitals wait longer than the four-hour target to be seen.

“These figures demonstrate the intense pressure trusts are under and the incredible work NHS staff are doing to deliver care,” Saffron Cordery, deputy CEO of the NHS Providers union, said.