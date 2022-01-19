As Boris scrapes Plan B restrictions, daily Covid cases in the UK are down 16% from the previous week.

As a result of Boris Johnson’s repeal of Plan B restrictions, daily Covid cases have dropped by 16%.

The UK Health and Security Agency reported 108,069 new cases today, down from 129,587 last Wednesday.

The total number of cases reported in the previous week (652,469) is down 37% from the previous week’s total.

Today, 359 people died, down from 398 the week before.

Deaths appear to be stabilizing after rising with a lag behind cases, according to the Government coronavirus dashboard.

Hospital admission rates are also on the decline, with the weekly total dropping by 4.9 percent.

The Prime Minister announced today that Plan B measures in England are no longer necessary as the Omicron outbreak continues to fade.

Working from home is no longer an option, and face coverings in the classroom are no longer required.

Face masks will no longer be required in any setting starting January 27, and nightclubs and other venues will no longer be required to ask for a Covid pass to enter.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, will deliver a speech to the nation at 5 p.m., ahead of England’s return to restriction-free living next week.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons that more than 90% of over-60s in the UK have now received booster vaccines.

Booster shots are the most effective way to protect against Omicron and have been shown to reduce hospitalization risk by more than 80%.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), some areas, such as primary schools, are likely to see an increase in cases.

“Our scientists believe the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally,” according to the statement.

The Prime Minister also stated that the legal requirement to isolate people who test positive for HIV/AIDS will most likely be abolished as of March 24.

If the data continues to look good, he said it could happen sooner.

According to the latest ONS data, one in every 20 people in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland had the virus in the previous week, with one in every 25 in Wales.

This is especially encouraging given that only two weeks ago, one out of every twelve people in London was thought to be positive.

Infections have dropped from 3.7 million last week to 2.9 million today, another encouraging sign that the country is escaping the virus’ grip.

It comes as government data shows that in the last week, infections have decreased in all 377 local authority areas across England.

This interactive map depicts the performance of your neighborhood.

A swarm of people…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.