Omicron cases in the UK have increased by 19,544 cases as Brits prepare for a ‘cautious’ New Year’s celebration.

Omicron cases in the UK have increased by 19,544 cases as Brits prepare for ‘cautious’ New Year celebrations.

The current increase brings the total number of infections to 229,666, but experts claim that the new variant is milder than previous ones.

It comes after a slew of studies discovered that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and increase your chances of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is working to get more vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), today is the deadline for Omicron cases to be reported separately.

Brits have been warned to be cautious when attending gatherings and parties in the run-up to tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, had earlier this week urged people to get a lateral flow test before leaving the house.

However, due to a shortage of both lateral flow tests and PCR kits, many people are currently without access to tests.

Testing is “not a requirement” for going out this New Year, the government stated last night.

The rush for lateral flow tests could be due to New Year’s Eve celebrations and the change in isolation rules.

People who tested negative on days six and seven of isolation may be released as a result of the change in rules, potentially allowing many British citizens who missed Christmas to celebrate New Year.

According to a spokesperson for No 10, no testing was required for going out this New Year’s Eve.

“People should exercise caution,” they told The New York Times, “and testing is one of several mitigations.”

“People aren’t being told not to go out by the government.”

It all comes down to personal responsibility.

People should, however, take a test whenever they can.”

The conditions at a New Year’s Eve party were “ideal” for coronavirus transmission, according to Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

Experts believe that a shortage of tests is a problem.

“I think it’s very worrying indeed,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“We’re used to situations where transmission is required…

