As Brits scramble to get swabbed, greedy profiteers sell free NHS Covid tests for up to £100.

As Brits scramble to get swabbed, profiteers hawk free NHS Covid tests for up to £100.

As the nation rushes to get swabbed before returning to school and work tomorrow, greedy profiteers are flogging free NHS rapid Covid tests for up to £100.

Ministers announced this morning that before the start of the school year, every student will be tested in the classroom.

Thousands of working Britons, on the other hand, are having difficulty obtaining DIY lateral flow kits, which have sold out in pharmacies and are frequently unavailable online.

A shortage has emerged in the United Kingdom, where another 137,583 Covid cases were reported yesterday, along with 73 deaths.

However, The Sun discovered that tests, which are available for free on the government website, are being sold for up to £100 on independent auction houses, Facebook, and eBay.

MPs were outraged, with Tory Nigel Mills expressing his displeasure: “It is a disgrace that some people would try to profit from a national shortage of tests.”

The tests should not be offered for sale on any online websites or auction houses.”

Last week, auctioneers Wandamp;H Peacocks in Bedford listed boxes of Covid test kits for sale.

Simon Charles Auctioneers and Valuers in Manchester were also selling them.

Both companies did not respond to requests for comment, but eBay stated that testing sales were prohibited, and that any listings were quickly removed.

Minister of Health Edward Argar insisted that there was no shortage of free kits and that people should be patient as supplies were increased.

“Tests are on hand,” he said.

We advise people to keep refreshing the website because every hour more slots become available for delivery or pick-up from pharmacies.

“We’ve increased supply to reflect that, and you’ll see that supply continue to rise in the coming weeks.”

Follow our Covid live blog for the most up-to-date information and stories.

It was revealed yesterday that British rapid test manufacturers are still waiting for approval, with the majority coming from China.

Meanwhile, school officials are scrambling to ensure that each school has enough tests to swab every student before the start of the school year next week.

All secondary schools have been ordered to set up testing centers, with teachers expected to observe every student being checked. This comes just days after all secondary schools were ordered to wear masks at all times.

“Being in face-to-face learning is without a doubt the very best place for children and young people’s education and wellbeing,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. “My priority remains on keeping early years settings, schools, colleges, and universities open so that face-to-face education can continue.”

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, insisted…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.