As cases fall, the ‘epicentre’ of Omicron shifts – is your neighborhood on the list of hotspots?

As cases fall, the ‘epicentre’ of Omicron shifts – is your area on the list of hotspots?

According to data, the epicenter of coronavirus infections in the UK has shifted as cases continue to decline across the country.

Infections have decreased in all 377 local authority areas in the last week, and the interactive map below shows how your neighborhood is doing.

Covid infections were reported to be down 22% from the previous week, and the Prime Minister is expected to announce today that some Plan B restrictions will be lifted.

A cluster of infections has been discovered in the North East of England, which also has the country’s highest R rate, ranging between 1.4 and 1.7, compared to the English average of 1.1-1.5.

The most infected areas used to be in Northern Ireland, but that has now shifted to the North East.

The country’s top three most infected areas are all in the North East, as are the majority of the country’s top ten infected places.

South Tyneside has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,526 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 14 – or 1,671.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This compares to a rate of 2,738.6 for the seven days leading up to January 7.

With 2,346 new cases, Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 3,196.4 to 1,660.5.

With 4,556 new cases, Sunderland now has the third highest rate, dropping from 2,750.8 to 1,639.8.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid live blog.

The highest rate in Northern Ireland is in Newry, Mourne and Down (1,431.7, down from 2,557.4).

In Scotland, South Lanarkshire has the highest rate (720.0, down from 2,135.5); and in Wales, Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate (659.3, down from 2,007.8).

The decrease in all 377 areas comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce today that remaining coronavirus restrictions will be lifted within days.

Working from home and vaccine passports may be phased out, but the use of masks is likely to remain mandatory.

The Prime Minister is hoping that the move will garner him some much-needed support from his backbenchers.

“We have to be cautious about Covid,” Boris Johnson said.

We have to keep in mind that this is a danger.”

While the number of infections has decreased, Omicron remains the most common strain across the country.

However, the majority of those infected claim to have mild, cold-like symptoms.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder in the vaccinated than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing the…

