As cases of deadly meningitis rise in England, students are being issued an urgent warning.

NEW DATA reveals that the number of cases of deadly meningitis B has reached pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

University students have the highest rates, which are rapidly increasing and are now higher than they have been since 2018.

If the bacteria enters the bloodstream, causing sepsis, meningitis B can be fatal in less than 24 hours.

Meningitis B is caused by bacteria that live in the nose and throat and can be spread through close contact such as coughing, sneezing, or kissing – which is why it’s so common among university students who live in close quarters.

Signs of the virus can resemble a hangover, which is why some university students find it difficult to recognize when they are ill – especially since many of them attend events designed specifically for students, which almost always involve alcohol.

According to a report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) in young adults increased with group B between September and November 2021.

The 11-page report examined the most recent data on the illness and discovered that 41.5 percent of cases occurred in people aged 15 to 19.

In comparison, during the same two-month period in 2018 and 2019, 11.8 percent and 14.2 percent were recorded.

The Guardian obtained a copy of the paper, which found that 84.6 percent of those with confirmed cases were students enrolled in a post-secondary institution.

Rates had been at an all-time low until September last year, but experts warn that the recent rise could be due to a’rebound’ from a lockdown.

The evidence from the report, according to Linda Glennie, director of research, evidence, and policy at the Meningitis Research Foundation, is important to highlight.

She explained that, while the increase may appear minor, meningitis can have life-changing consequences for anyone who contracts it, which is why any evidence of a rebound in cases must be closely monitored.

“According to UKHSA data, students, particularly those living on campus, are at a higher risk of contracting meningococcal disease than their peers.

“It’s critical for students, young people, and their families to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia.

“Because meningitis spreads quickly, it’s critical to notify someone and seek medical help as soon as possible,” she said.

At first, the rash associated with meningitis appears to be small, red pinpricks.

However, it will spread throughout the body, turning into red or purple blotches.

If you press the side of a glass against the rash and it doesn’t fade, it’s…

