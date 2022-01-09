As ‘cases peaked at New Year,’ hospital patients in critical condition are comparable to those before the pandemic.

As ‘cases peaked at New Year,’ hospital patients in critical condition are comparable to those seen before the pandemic.

Because Covid cases “peaked on New Year’s,” the number of hospital patients in critical condition is comparable to before the pandemic.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London’s regional director for Public Health England, explained that 24 of the 130 hospital trusts have declared a critical incident, up from 23 before the virus.

“In 2017-18, 23 declared a critical incident,” Infosurhoy’s Trevor Phillips said. “It is a mechanism that the NHS uses very well in times of very high pressure on the system.”

“The NHS is great because they have the ability to digitally passport staff between trusts.”

“We’re launching eight Nightingale sites, and we’ll probably exceed that capacity.”

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Prof Fenton added that while case rates in London are declining, the pandemic’s “critical phase” is still ongoing, with data showing that one in every ten Londoners is infected.

“We believe we’ve reached or passed the apex.”

According to ONS data, the peak may have occurred around or around the new year.

For all the latest news, visit our Covid live blog.

“We’re also seeing a decrease in overall case rates and infection prevalence in the community.”

“However, keep in mind that infection levels are still extremely high.”

According to the ONS, nearly one out of every ten Londoners is still infected with the disease.

“That means we’re still in the middle of the pandemic’s critical phase, even if we’ve passed the peak.”

It comes after the grim number of official Covid deaths in the UK surpassed 150,000 yesterday, but cases continued to drop for the fourth day in a row.

Over the New Year’s period, a record three million Britons tested positive for Covid, but data from the Office for National Statistics showed the Omicron outbreak in London was slowing.

According to data, one in every ten people in London was infected with the fast-spreading virus in the week leading up to December 31…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.