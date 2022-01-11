As cases rise in 242 locations, a new Omicron epicentre emerges – is YOURS on the list?

As the number of cases rises in 242 locations, a new Omicron epicentre emerges – is YOURS on the list?

A NEW Omicron epicentre has been discovered, and this interactive map will show you if your neighborhood is a hotspot for infections.

Coronavirus cases have increased in 242 areas in the last seven days, with five areas experiencing rapid increases.

In the seven days leading up to January 7, cases fell in just 134 areas, as shown in the map above, with an epicenter of infections forming in the North East of England.

Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane continue to have the highest rate of Covid infections in the UK, with 6,065 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 6, equating to 4,013.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

This is an increase from the previous week’s rate of 3,777.4 percent.

Northern Ireland’s Fermanagh andamp; Omagh has the second highest rate, with 3,883 new cases, rising from 2,922.4 to 3,309.3.

Six more deaths were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,706 for the year.

Due to Omicron-related issues such as further infections and staff shortages, some Northern Irish year groups have returned to remote learning this week.

With 4,442 new cases, Middlesbrough has the third highest rate, increasing from 1,648.4 to 3,144.0.

In the last seven days, the number of cases in Middlesbrough, in the North East, has increased the most.

The North East of England is home to all five areas where cases have increased rapidly.

Only a 28-minute drive away, Hartlepool has seen the largest increase in cases, with infections rising from 1,548.4 to 2,816.6.

Sunderland increased by 1,404.4 percent to 2,619.8, Redcar and Cleveland increased by 1,681.1 percent to 2,879.9, and South Tyneside increased by 1,500.0 percent to 2634.8 percent.

The R rate data released on Friday reflected the increase in the North East.

The North East and Yorkshire had the highest R rate, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6, before the Christmas period, but data shows that the capital may have passed the peak of infections.

The North West was next, with a score of 1.3 to 1.5.

The Midlands have a score of 1.2 to 1.5, while the East of England has a score of 1.1 to 1.3.

The R rate in both the South East and the South West was between 1.0 and 1.3.

London has the lowest R rate in England, ranging from 0.9 to 1.2.

It’s important to keep in mind that the R rate fluctuates over time, and if R is greater than 1, it means…

