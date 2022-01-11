As cases rise in 242 locations, a new Omicron epicentre emerges – is YOURS on the list?

As the number of cases rises in 242 locations, a new Omicron epicentre emerges – is YOURS on the list?
A NEW Omicron epicentre has been discovered, and this interactive map will show you if your neighborhood is a hotspot for infections.
Coronavirus cases have increased in 242 areas in the last seven days, with five areas experiencing rapid increases.
In the seven days leading up to January 7, cases fell in just 134 areas, as shown in the map above, with an epicenter of infections forming in the North East of England.
Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane continue to have the highest rate of Covid infections in the UK, with 6,065 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 6, equating to 4,013.7 new cases per 100,000 people.
This is an increase from the previous week’s rate of 3,777.4 percent.
Northern Ireland’s Fermanagh andamp; Omagh has the second highest rate, with 3,883 new cases, rising from 2,922.4 to 3,309.3.
Six more deaths were reported in Northern Ireland yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,706 for the year.
Due to Omicron-related issues such as further infections and staff shortages, some Northern Irish year groups have returned to remote learning this week.
With 4,442 new cases, Middlesbrough has the third highest rate, increasing from 1,648.4 to 3,144.0.
In the last seven days, the number of cases in Middlesbrough, in the North East, has increased the most.
The North East of England is home to all five areas where cases have increased rapidly.
Only a 28-minute drive away, Hartlepool has seen the largest increase in cases, with infections rising from 1,548.4 to 2,816.6.
Sunderland increased by 1,404.4 percent to 2,619.8, Redcar and Cleveland increased by 1,681.1 percent to 2,879.9, and South Tyneside increased by 1,500.0 percent to 2634.8 percent.
The R rate data released on Friday reflected the increase in the North East.
The North East and Yorkshire had the highest R rate, ranging from 1.3 to 1.6, before the Christmas period, but data shows that the capital may have passed the peak of infections.
The North West was next, with a score of 1.3 to 1.5.
The Midlands have a score of 1.2 to 1.5, while the East of England has a score of 1.1 to 1.3.
The R rate in both the South East and the South West was between 1.0 and 1.3.
London has the lowest R rate in England, ranging from 0.9 to 1.2.
It’s important to keep in mind that the R rate fluctuates over time, and if R is greater than 1, it means…
Latest News from Infosurhoy.
- Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 4013.7, (6065), 3777.4, (5708)
- Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 3309.3, (3883), 2922.4, (3429)
- Middlesbrough, North-east England, 3144.0, (4442), 1648.4, (2329)
- Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 3039.3, (2028), 2786.0, (1859)
- Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 3015.4, (5953), 1976.5, (3902)
- Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2993.6, (4459), 2201.4, (3279)
- Copeland, North-west England, 2958.5, (2013), 2718.9, (1850)
- Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2879.9, (3952), 1681.1, (2307)
- Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 2848.0, (5174), 2408.2, (4375)
- Hartlepool, North-east England, 2816.6, (2643), 1548.4, (1453)
- Allerdale, North-west England, 2766.0, (2706), 1974.8, (1932)
- North Tyneside, North-east England, 2722.3, (5686), 1746.5, (3648)
- Knowsley, North-west England, 2678.9, (4084), 2385.7, (3637)
- Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2669.8, (6623), 1832.9, (4547)
- Hyndburn, North-west England, 2659.8, (2158), 1818.0, (1475)
- South Tyneside, North-east England, 2634.8, (3982), 1500.0, (2267)
- Sunderland, North-east England, 2619.8, (7279), 1404.4, (3902)
- St Helens, North-west England, 2533.5, (4588), 2450.6, (4438)
- Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2522.8, (3289), 1910.7, (2491)
- Wirral, North-west England, 2521.8, (8179), 2373.5, (7698)
- Burnley, North-west England, 2511.6, (2244), 1986.7, (1775)
- Halton, North-west England, 2505.4, (3251), 2378.3, (3086)
- Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2480.1, (8496), 2216.8, (7594)
- Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2474.8, (5376), 1851.5, (4022)
- Northumberland, North-east England, 2455.1, (7950), 1531.4, (4959)
- Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2449.1, (8611), 1753.7, (6166)
- Salford, North-west England, 2431.3, (6387), 2311.8, (6073)
- Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2428.4, (6435), 1977.1, (5239)
- Wigan, North-west England, 2422.7, (8012), 2364.0, (7818)
- Gateshead, North-east England, 2421.9, (4891), 1570.7, (3172)
- Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2414.9, (3623), 1662.3, (2494)
- South Ribble, North-west England, 2414.3, (2682), 2227.1, (2474)
- Blackpool, North-west England, 2412.2, (3338), 1918.6, (2655)
- Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2367.9, (2403), 1991.4, (2021)
- Blaby, East Midlands, 2349.2, (2395), 1957.8, (1996)
- Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2336.1, (7307), 1729.3, (5409)
- Tameside, North-west England, 2331.0, (5294), 2214.3, (5029)
- Chorley, North-west England, 2325.2, (2764), 2169.6, (2579)
- Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2308.7, (1432), 1905.7, (1182)
- Rochdale, North-west England, 2304.4, (5154), 1968.6, (4403)
- Carlisle, North-west England, 2276.9, (2471), 1518.6, (1648)
- West Lancashire, North-west England, 2273.4, (2603), 2176.5, (2492)
- Warrington, North-west England, 2262.7, (4738), 2161.0, (4525)
- West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2260.6, (1997), 2053.4, (1814)
- County Durham, North-east England, 2246.7, (11978), 1304.1, (6953)
- Darlington, North-east England, 2243.0, (2409), 1262.5, (1356)
- Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 2230.2, (3206), 2058.3, (2959)
- Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 2229.4, (3219), 2119.3, (3060)
- Liverpool, North-west England, 2215.9, (11090), 2127.4, (10647)
- Oldham, North-west England, 2201.3, (5231), 1940.0, (4610)
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 2184.1, (5775), 1776.0, (4696)
- Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 2169.1, (3144), 1993.9, (2890)
- Dudley, West Midlands, 2168.4, (6990), 1758.3, (5668)
- Wyre, North-west England, 2142.1, (2422), 1678.7, (1898)
- Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 2140.0, (6566), 1402.1, (4302)
- Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 2130.7, (7326), 1995.8, (6862)
- Fylde, North-west England, 2130.3, (1730), 1800.2, (1462)
- Preston, North-west England, 2120.8, (3057), 1662.9, (2397)
- Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2109.8, (5467), 1532.5, (3971)
- Bolton, North-west England, 2104.1, (6065), 1849.8, (5332)
- North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 2100.8, (1375), 1627.1, (1065)
- Walsall, West Midlands, 2090.9, (5995), 1627.4, (4666)
- South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 2088.7, (2347), 1881.3, (2114)
- Pendle, North-west England, 2085.8, (1922), 1472.7, (1357)
- Bury, North-west England, 2081.2, (3969), 1967.9, (3753)
- Rugby, West Midlands, 2064.2, (2284), 1754.2, (1941)
- Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2061.5, (9097), 1480.7, (6534)
- North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2053.8, (3273), 1735.0, (2765)
- Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 2043.2, (1171), 1612.2, (924)
- North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 2042.7, (2088), 1970.3, (2014)
- Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2036.0, (4305), 1614.7, (3414)
- Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 2034.9, (2313), 1712.0, (1946)
- Rossendale, North-west England, 2017.3, (1441), 1685.5, (1204)
- Moray, Scotland, 2004.0, (1918), 1868.1, (1788)
- Corby, East Midlands, 1993.1, (1456), 1592.0, (1163)
- Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1987.0, (1822), 1787.4, (1639)
- Leicester, East Midlands, 1984.0, (7024), 1574.4, (5574)
- Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1976.8, (2895), 1975.4, (2893)
- Bolsover, East Midlands, 1976.5, (1607), 1708.4, (1389)
- Hounslow, London, 1974.9, (5367), 1830.6, (4975)
- Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1974.3, (2753), 1526.1, (2128)
- East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1972.0, (6768), 1447.0, (4966)
- Sandwell, West Midlands, 1969.4, (6480), 1553.3, (5111)
- High Peak, East Midlands, 1966.9, (1822), 1904.3, (1764)
- Cheshire East, North-west England, 1961.1, (7583), 1841.4, (7120)
- North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1957.2, (3381), 1490.6, (2575)
- Derby, East Midlands, 1947.3, (5001), 1810.3, (4649)
- Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1942.8, (2298), 1630.0, (1928)
- North Ayrshire, Scotland, 1940.4, (2605), 1708.0, (2293)
- Manchester, North-west England, 1937.8, (10769), 1910.6, (10618)
- Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1937.5, (11416), 1704.8, (10045)
- Wrexham, Wales, 1933.0, (2630), 1763.3, (2399)
- Ashfield, East Midlands, 1929.3, (2476), 1830.3, (2349)
- Stafford, West Midlands, 1928.1, (2658), 1705.4, (2351)
- Gedling, East Midlands, 1926.6, (2278), 1923.2, (2274)
- Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1922.5, (15357), 1648.6, (13169)
- Swindon, South-west England, 1913.1, (4264), 1656.9, (3693)
- Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1907.1, (3458), 1371.0, (2486)
- North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1901.6, (1993), 1647.8, (1727)
- Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1896.4, (1918), 1313.0, (1328)
- Lichfield, West Midlands, 1895.2, (2002), 1713.4, (1810)
- Ealing, London, 1881.1, (6402), 1812.3, (6168)
- Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1875.5, (4813), 1432.8, (3677)
- Charnwood, East Midlands, 1865.6, (3515), 1655.4, (3119)
- Mansfield, East Midlands, 1865.6, (2040), 1705.5, (1865)
- Falkirk, Scotland, 1861.6, (2989), 1790.6, (2875)
- Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1848.1, (1819), 1353.3, (1332)
- Harborough, East Midlands, 1843.3, (1761), 1640.2, (1567)
- Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1837.0, (2977), 1804.9, (2925)
- South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1834.4, (2009), 1681.9, (1842)
- Tamworth, West Midlands, 1831.8, (1408), 1627.5, (1251)
- Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1823.9, (980), 1086.9, (584)
- South Ayrshire, Scotland, 1823.6, (2045), 1683.6, (1888)
- Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1820.2, (2260), 1806.5, (2243)
- Coventry, West Midlands, 1819.0, (6901), 1452.3, (5510)
- Kettering, East Midlands, 1807.0, (1847), 1589.8, (1625)
- Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1802.5, (1788), 1509.1, (1497)
- Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1799.9, (1032), 1459.8, (837)
- Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1796.2, (2314), 1672.8, (2155)
- Bedford, Eastern England, 1793.5, (3133), 1640.6, (2866)
- East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1792.9, (2168), 1309.9, (1584)
- Redditch, West Midlands, 1785.7, (1528), 1751.8, (1499)
- Fife, Scotland, 1784.1, (6675), 1430.3, (5351)
- Hillingdon, London, 1783.1, (5510), 1765.3, (5455)
- Harrow, London, 1778.2, (4487), 1754.8, (4428)
- Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1777.3, (9635), 1126.1, (6105)
- Solihull, West Midlands, 1773.4, (3857), 1611.6, (3505)
- Luton, Eastern England, 1770.3, (3780), 1535.2, (3278)
- South Lakeland, North-west England, 1769.2, (1856), 1627.2, (1707)
- Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1764.5, (2287), 1368.7, (1774)
- Rushmoor, South-east England, 1751.3, (1653), 1538.3, (1452)
- Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1744.6, (2587), 1480.2, (2195)
- Slough, South-east England, 1742.9, (2607), 1285.0, (1922)
- Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1736.2, (3300), 1709.9, (3250)
- Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1733.2, (2134), 1699.1, (2092)
- Eden, North-west England, 1720.8, (925), 1211.1, (651)
- Peterborough, Eastern England, 1717.0, (3479), 1350.3, (2736)
- Thanet, South-east England, 1716.4, (2428), 1507.9, (2133)
- Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1708.4, (1524), 1670.3, (1490)
- Daventry, East Midlands, 1699.8, (1478), 1405.4, (1222)
- Ipswich, Eastern England, 1695.9, (2306), 1465.7, (1993)
- Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1694.4, (2574), 1454.8, (2210)
- Bristol, South-west England, 1693.4, (7889), 1558.0, (7258)
- Shropshire, West Midlands, 1688.9, (5496), 1422.5, (4629)
- Cherwell, South-east England, 1683.3, (2556), 1673.4, (2541)
- Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1679.3, (1826), 1135.8, (1235)
- Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1677.5, (1687), 1593.9, (1603)
- Angus, Scotland, 1673.3, (1938), 1324.5, (1534)
- Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1665.9, (3816), 1425.8, (3266)
- Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1645.3, (1546), 1612.3, (1515)
- Woking, South-east England, 1640.9, (1641), 1617.9, (1618)
- Dundee City, Scotland, 1640.2, (2441), 1590.5, (2367)
- Northampton, East Midlands, 1639.8, (3678), 1358.5, (3047)
- Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1626.2, (1495), 1294.4, (1190)
- Reading, South-east England, 1626.0, (2607), 1481.9, (2376)
- Nottingham, East Midlands, 1609.9, (5427), 1597.5, (5385)
- Birmingham, West Midlands, 1600.9, (18259), 1365.2, (15570)
- Gloucester, South-west England, 1599.0, (2074), 1193.4, (1548)
- Swale, South-east England, 1598.5, (2414), 1487.3, (2246)
- Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1595.9, (2113), 1398.8, (1852)
- Norwich, Eastern England, 1587.5, (2257), 1563.5, (2223)
- Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1585.9, (1270), 1369.9, (1097)
- West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1577.2, (1517), 1379.6, (1327)
- East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1574.9, (3943), 1410.3, (3531)
- Warwick, West Midlands, 1571.3, (2277), 1564.4, (2267)
- South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1561.9, (2237), 1490.7, (2135)
- East Lothian, Scotland, 1561.6, (1685), 1537.5, (1659)
- Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1558.1, (2517), 1350.1, (2181)
- Plymouth, South-west England, 1553.8, (4084), 1185.5, (3116)
- South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1552.7, (4469), 1390.5, (4002)
- Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1551.0, (2139), 1382.8, (1907)
- Portsmouth, South-east England, 1541.7, (3310), 1397.4, (3000)
- Highland, Scotland, 1538.5, (3622), 1270.9, (2992)
- Gosport, South-east England, 1522.2, (1289), 1192.7, (1010)
- Wokingham, South-east England, 1521.2, (2646), 1453.3, (2528)
- Worcester, West Midlands, 1520.0, (1524), 1491.0, (1495)
- Eastleigh, South-east England, 1517.9, (2057), 1447.8, (1962)
- North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1513.3, (1788), 1491.3, (1762)
- Fareham, South-east England, 1512.8, (1760), 1277.3, (1486)
- Eastbourne, South-east England, 1502.1, (1552), 1234.0, (1275)
- Powys, Wales, 1496.7, (1991), 1491.4, (1984)
- East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1488.9, (1416), 1455.3, (1384)
- North Devon, South-west England, 1484.2, (1457), 827.1, (812)
- Oxford, South-east England, 1475.7, (2237), 1347.8, (2043)
- Rutland, East Midlands, 1470.0, (595), 1242.7, (503)
- South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1464.7, (2106), 1444.5, (2077)
- Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1459.4, (7984), 1393.1, (7621)
- Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1448.3, (3777), 1216.0, (3171)
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1441.9, (5724), 1341.3, (5325)
- Havant, South-east England, 1434.2, (1812), 1298.1, (1640)
- Test Valley, South-east England, 1426.5, (1814), 1395.1, (1774)
- West Berkshire, South-east England, 1412.9, (2239), 1349.8, (2139)
- North Somerset, South-west England, 1411.1, (3042), 1181.5, (2547)
- Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1403.1, (1590), 1276.9, (1447)
- Torbay, South-west England, 1402.9, (1911), 855.2, (1165)
- Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1402.0, (2753), 1298.7, (2550)
- South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1393.8, (1331), 1267.1, (1210)
- Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1390.2, (1211), 1013.7, (883)
- Southampton, South-east England, 1376.2, (3480), 1322.4, (3344)
- Cambridge, Eastern England, 1371.3, (1715), 1253.8, (1568)
- Adur, South-east England, 1364.8, (876), 1296.2, (832)
- King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1362.0, (2060), 1278.7, (1934)
- East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1345.2, (1213), 1157.8, (1044)
- Cheltenham, South-west England, 1342.6, (1558), 1171.1, (1359)
- Wychavon, West Midlands, 1340.4, (1757), 1170.2, (1534)
- Fenland, Eastern England, 1333.3, (1361), 1252.0, (1278)
- South Holland, East Midlands, 1331.1, (1276), 959.8, (920)
- Hastings, South-east England, 1326.8, (1228), 1064.2, (985)
- East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1326.5, (1884), 1146.2, (1628)
- Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1320.7, (2557), 1172.9, (2271)
- South Somerset, South-west England, 1314.2, (2217), 944.3, (1593)
- Mendip, South-west England, 1310.5, (1524), 1028.5, (1196)
- Dover, South-east England, 1307.9, (1550), 1259.8, (1493)
- Exeter, South-west England, 1298.3, (1731), 988.5, (1318)
- West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1297.8, (2301), 1155.1, (2048)
- Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1287.2, (1589), 1012.6, (1250)
- Wiltshire, South-west England, 1286.3, (6484), 1184.8, (5972)
- Horsham, South-east England, 1283.4, (1867), 1260.7, (1834)
- Winchester, South-east England, 1271.4, (1601), 1265.0, (1593)
- Dorset, South-west England, 1257.8, (4777), 1109.0, (4212)
- Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1238.8, (1299), 1170.2, (1227)
- East Hampshire, South-east England, 1236.3, (1531), 1195.1, (1480)
- Torridge, South-west England, 1228.2, (844), 778.5, (535)
- Breckland, Eastern England, 1226.9, (1733), 1169.5, (1652)
- Stroud, South-west England, 1225.8, (1482), 1100.9, (1331)
- Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1225.7, (1905), 1021.1, (1587)
- South Hams, South-west England, 1215.5, (1069), 914.2, (804)
- North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1215.2, (1278), 1077.3, (1133)
- Wealden, South-east England, 1197.7, (1949), 1188.4, (1934)
- Boston, East Midlands, 1194.3, (846), 979.7, (694)
- Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1164.3, (1125), 1071.2, (1035)
- Arun, South-east England, 1158.1, (1866), 1028.4, (1657)
- Chichester, South-east England, 1136.6, (1381), 1089.6, (1324)
- Teignbridge, South-west England, 1125.6, (1520), 912.3, (1232)
- West Devon, South-west England, 1111.5, (624), 735.7, (413)
- Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1101.4, (875), 941.5, (748)
- Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1099.3, (6327), 894.7, (5149)
- East Devon, South-west England, 1094.0, (1620), 919.8, (1362)
- Mid Devon, South-west England, 1090.2, (908), 875.3, (729)
- Rother, South-east England, 1014.3, (981), 872.7, (844)
- Isle of Wight, South-east England, 877.0, (1248), 856.7, (1219)
- Shetland Islands, Scotland, 721.5, (165), 612.2, (140)