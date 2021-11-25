As cases rise, scientists warn that a ‘horrific’ new variant is ‘better at infecting vaccinated people.’

Although the variant has only been discovered in three countries so far, it has sparked fears that it will spread further and defeat vaccines.

It is the most evolved so far, with 32 mutations, and experts have warned that it could be worse than Delta.

The variant has not yet reached the United Kingdom, and case numbers are still low.

Infection of the variant known as Botswana has tripled since it was first discovered in South Africa.

It follows the discovery of the variant two weeks ago in a neighboring country.

So far, fewer than 30 cases have been identified, but experts are concerned because of the mutations’ complexity.

Professor Tulio de Oliveir, the director of Covid surveillance in a South African province, warned that the virus could be found in nearly every part of the country.

He believes the variant has five times more mutations on a specific part of the virus that antibodies bind to than Delta, the current global dominant strain.

He went on to say that it had a “very unusual constellation of mutations” that was “cause for concern.”

“I would definitely expect it to be poorly recognized by neutralising antibodies relative to Alpha or Delta,” said Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute.

“At this point, it’s difficult to say how transmissible it is.”

“For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no reason to be alarmed unless the frequency begins to rise in the near future.”

However, some experts believe that the virus’s multiple mutations work against it, making it unstable.

It was discovered in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, and appears to be an offshoot of an older variant known as B1.1.

The infection was brought to Hong Kong by a traveler from South Africa, raising concerns that it could be spread elsewhere.

[An] unusual mutational pattern.

It could cause problems if it is both better at evading vaccines and spreading faster, but experts have advised caution while it is being studied.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College, tweeted about the discovery, claiming that it was the first time he had seen two specific mutations in the same variant.

The coronavirus mutation profile is “really awful,” according to the expert.

“Export to Asia suggests this is more widespread than sequences alone would suggest,” he continued.

“There’s also the very long branch length and…

very unusual constellation of mutations.